The brainchild of local fashion designer Phillip Maximilian, Fort Worth Fashion Week debuted in February to showcase up-and-coming designers in the area. The spring event was so successful that Round 2 is already here for fall.

Fort Worth Fashion Week: Season 2 includes daily fashion shows from Monday thru Sun, Sep 25. More than 30 businesses and brands will come together for the festivities, and there are many free events for all ages.

For opening night, William Campbell Gallery (217 Foch St, 817-737-9566) and Kirbe Schnoor from KirbAppeal are hosting The Big Bend Collection Fashion Runway Show by City Boots 5pm-9pm Mon. Inspired by Big Bend National Park, the event includes an art exhibit, designers meet and greet, a post-show reception, and a special appearance from singer Koe Wetzel. Tickets are $53 at FWFashionWeek.com.

On Tuesday, there is a Fashion Reception 4pm-5pm at Neiman Marcus (5200 Monahans Av, 817-738-3581), featuring live music, a champagne reception, and an informal gander at Neiman’s new looks for fall. Then, The Shops at Clearfork Fashion Show is 5pm-7pm outdoors at The Plaza (5188 Monahans Av, 817-985-3773), hosted by Erin Wilde from 92.1 Hank FM and CBS 11/Fort Worth Today. This event features styles from the center’s retailers, including Apricot Lane, BETTE’s, Climate, Collins+Conley, Evereve, Francesca’s, Johnny Was, Kendra Scott, Mizzen+Main, Monkee’s Q Clothier, Rye 51, Tommy Bahama, and Untuckit. There is no cost to attend either event. RSVP at FWFashionWeek.com.

LAUDE the Label is using its fashion week runway show slot 5pm-9pm Wed, Sep 21, to premiere its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection at William Campbell Gallery. “This collection showcases three storytelling chapters inspired by Frida Kahlo and Mexico City.” There is also an art exhibition, post-show reception, and a designers meet and greet. Tickets are $53 at FWFashionWeek.com.

With school back, Thu, Sep 22, is the day that the TCU Fashion Merchandising Department will shine. In collaboration with Fort Worth Fashion Week and the local nonprofit Art Tooth, the Fort Worth Fashion/Art Exhibition featuring student designs is 5pm-7pm in The Art South Container at the South Main Micro Park (125 S Main St, 817-923-1649). Then, head to Tinie’s Cocina & Bar (113 S Main St, 682-255-5425) for the after-party 7pm-10pm. There is no cost to attend either event. RSVP at FWFashionWeek.com.

Those not too hungover should head to the Camp Bowie Historic District and the Cultural District for Fashion Row: Season 2 on Fri, Sep 23, from noon to 7pm. During this self-guided tour, you can shop the district’s locally owned clothing boutiques for new arrivals and special promotions while enjoying beverages, light bites, live music, and small fashion shows. Participating boutiques include Esther Penn, Hale House, Hemline, Iris Rain, Keeping Up with the Joneses, LoveLyss, Move Athleisure, Prippie, Shop Birdie, Studio 74 Vintage, and You Are Here. Then from 7pm to 10pm, join the closing celebration at Winslow’s Wine Cellar (1601 Clover Ln, 682-730-1099) wearing your finds from Fashion Row. The entire day is free to attend, but you’ll want to RSVP for the closing party at FWFashionWeek.com.

And then there’s The Debut.

Mener Grand Train Co. presents “alluring couture with a Western charm and Fort Worth flair by Phillip Maximilian.” The Debut Spring/Summer 2023 Couture Collection Fashion Runway Show is 5pm-9pm Sat, Sep 24, at William Campbell Gallery, hosted by Erin Wilde. Tickets are $53 at FWFashionWeek.com. Enjoy an art exhibit and a post-show reception, then meet designer Maximilian, the creative director of Fort Worth Fashion Week.

Finish your fashion week at the Studio 74 Vintage Fashion Show 2pm-5pm Sun, Sep 25, at Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, 817-923-8000). This show will “highlight the many iconic decades throughout fashion history,” notably the 1950s thru the ’90s. Those dressed in their favorite decade will be entered into a Best Dressed contest for prizes from the brewery. There is no cost to attend. RSVP at FWFashionWeek.com.

For those wanting a daily dose of fashion all seven days, VIP all-access passes are $460 at FWFashionWeek.com.