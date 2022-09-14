Along with bites from Trovato Street (106 E Henderson St, 682-317-1898) — the root beer bar I mentioned in our recent getaway story “From C to Shining C” — noshes from a dozen-plus eateries will be yours for the sampling at the second annual Taste of Downtown Cleburne 3pm-8pm Sat, Sep 24. Here is a preview of eight of them.

1.) Burger Bar 1949 (109 N Anglin St, 817-645-9031) has a simple explanation for what they do. “Started selling burgers around 1949. Still do.” In March, 1949 launched a new menu with burgers starting at $6.50 which can be seen at Facebook.com/BurgerBar49. While burgers and fries, chips, or onion rings are typical Americana food items, this joint does it so well that it made the Texas Bucket List.

2.) Don’t miss your chance to sample food by Chef Cheyenne — Cheyenne Spivey, formerly of Spiral Diner in Fort Worth. The Cleburne native has made her way back home and is now a personal chef specializing in board/graze tables, charcuterie boxes, party bites, and chef-crafted cocktail mixers. To learn more about this Texas Le Cordon Bleu grad or to book her services, visit ChefCheyenneSpivey.com.

3.) Sister restaurants Chica Blanca Fresh Cafe & Patio (115 S Main St, 817-774-2058) and The Garden of Eating (205 S Main St, 817-774-2078) are right across the parking lot from each other and will both participate in Taste of Downtown Cleburne this year. All the food is made from scratch. The Garden is a full-service lunch spot, featuring salads, hot sandwiches, soups, and quinoa bowls, while its offshoot, Chica Blanca, is an order-at-the-counter-style cafe with a Mexi-Cali flair.

4.) The newly constructed Gelati’s Ice Cream Parlor (204 S Main St, GelatisIceCream.com) is not quite open for business but will serve samples next weekend. The place specializes in small-batch ice cream made fresh on-site. “Our premium ice cream is perfectly churned to maximize flavor and density.” The menu will also include Italian ice, which is dairy-free, and mini Bundt cakes. For store-opening updates, follow Facebook.com/GelatisIceCream.

5.) Jimmie’s Fresh Kitchen (114 E Chambers St, 682-317-1208) is a chef-owned restaurant with an eclectic menu that includes traditional American steakhouse items and Cajun/Creole dishes. See the main menu at Facebook.com/JimmiesCleburne/Menu, but keep an eye on his main feed for glorious daily specials like the meatloaf sandwich pictured in this column. Yum!

6.) Lindy’s Treats & Treasures (206 E Chambers St, 817-506-1290) is a locally owned bakery serving diner food, like sandwiches and soups, plus sweet and savory treats. As for the treasures, shop at the in-store boutique for gifts, jewelry, and home decor. Lindy’s most recent addition is the “Lindy’s Treats fur Pets” line in its “Haute Dog Shoppe and Barkery.” Woof!

7.) Now, for dogs of a different kind. Loaf’n Dog (208 E Chambers St, Ste E, 817-556-1040) serves gourmet hotdogs, beer, and wine, does catering, hosts events, and has live music. The top-selling dogs are The Casey (Vienna Beef Frank with chili, nacho cheese, onions, and mustard) and the Flamin’ Woody (Vienna Beef Fire Dog Frank with the Casey fixins plus Flamin’ Hot Cheetos). Try the other top seller if you’re not in the mood for a weiner. The Chicago-Style Italian Beef Loaf is a split-loaf sandwich with Vienna Beef, grilled veggies, and “da sauce.”

8.) Let’s not forget #DearOldMom. Mom’s Kitchen (114 E Chambers St, 682-317-1863) is a small-batch bakery where “the two most important ingredients are love and butter.” Not unlike our efforts here in Tarrant County, the Cleburne Times Review has an annual best-of edition called Best of the Best, and to give you an idea of Mom’s popularity among the locals, the place has been voted Best Desserts two years in a row by Times readers.

This walking event takes place across Historic Downtown Cleburne, so I’d head to the Johnson County Courthouse (2 N Main St, 817-933-4836) and look for the signs. Participants receive a flavor passport to be stamped at each location, a walking map, and a commemorative swag bag. Tickets are $50 at TasteofDowntownCleburne.com/Tickets.

If you’d like to make a weekend of it, stay at the Hampton Inn & Suites (1996 W Henderson St, 817-641-7770). The suites can easily accommodate the whole family, and the indoor pool will be refreshing after a day at the ballpark. Plus, the complimentary continental breakfast includes some yummy bacon and a self-serve waffle station. Do it!