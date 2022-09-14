Thursday & Saturday: Trinity River Book Festival

In celebration of National Literacy Month, the annual Trinity River Book Festival kicks off with a $15 screening of The Woman King starring Viola Davis at 7:30pm at Movie Tavern West 7th (2872 Crockett St, 682-503-8101). Then at 9am-4pm on Sat, Sep 17, head to Trinity River Pavilion 1 (2300 W 7th St, 817-668-6122) for the free Trinity River Book Fest, starting with a fun run at 8am, followed by the festival at 9am, featuring author panels and presentations, children’s activities, a literacy marketplace, poetry readings, a vendor village, and more. For movie tickets or more information, go to TrinityRiverBookFest.org.

Thursday to Saturday: International Pop Overthrow

From 8pm to midnight Wed-Sat, head to BlackBox 215 (215 E Front St, Arlington, @Blackbox215) for the second annual International Pop Overthrow. Every evening, IPO features artists from Arlington and beyond, including this evening’s lineup of John Dufilho of The Deathray Davies, Ju Ju Beans, Of the Roses, The Pozers, and more. Admission to each show is $5 at the door. For the complete list of artists, visit InternationalPopOverthrow.com.

Saturday: Wedgwood Parade of Homes 2022

Every half hour from 10am to 3pm, time slots are available to attend the Wedgwood Parade of Homes 2022 presented by the Wedgwood Historical Association. Experience the mid-century architecture, automobiles, clothing styles, and furniture of the 1950s and 1960s as you tour four homes in this historic neighborhood in southwest Fort Worth. Tickets are $20 at WedgwoodHistoricalAssociation.org.

Sunday: Tailgating Party for Bengals/Cowboys Game

Join Bill Bates Ultimate Tailgating 11:55am-3:25pm at Boiling Tails Co. (816 N Collins, Arlington, 817-261-5798) for a good ol’ fashioned tailgate party for the Bengals/Cowboys game. The admission cost includes a barbecue meal from Eddie Deen’s, an open bar with beer, margaritas, mixed drinks, and wine, and — for those who buy a book or photo — a meet-and-greet with Bill Bates. Tables and chairs are provided, and security and restrooms are on-site. Tickets are $74.99 at Eventbrite.com.

Monday: Pub Theology Fall 2022 at The Bearded Monk

Hosted by Open Worship (@OpenDTX) and Mosaic Worship (@MosaicFUMC), the first installment of the fall Pub Theology series at The Bearded Monk (122 E McKinney St, Denton, 940-999-7238) begins at 8pm. On the third Monday of the month thru Mon, Dec 19, drink beer and contemplate theological quandaries with master-in-divinity scholar Jenny Bates and Pastor Laura Byrd who like “asking the hard questions with no Sunday school answers.”

Tuesday: Whiskey & Wings Benefit for BBBS

With September being Big Brothers Big Sisters Month, Blackland Distillery (2616 Weisenberger St, 682-268-5333) is hosting Whiskey & Wings to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tarrant County. This youth empowerment organization “enables life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and promise of youth in our community.” Tickets include a dozen wings and two Blackland drinks of your choice. Cheer on your favorite teams as they compete for the Wing Man Award, presented to the two-person team who consumes the most ghost pepper hot wings in 30 minutes. Tickets are $50. Just search “whiskey and wings” on Facebook.

Wednesday: Hellzapoppin at Rail Club DFW

Named after the most successful Broadway musical and movie from the late 1930s and ’40s, Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue brings its vaudeville-style rock ’n’ roll freakshow to Rail Club DFW (3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309) at 7pm. Expect to see live stunts like acrobatics, fire breathing, foot archery, hand balancing, and sword swallowing, plus human curiosities, similar to AMC’s Freakshow. Tickets start at $20 at Hellzapoppin.com.