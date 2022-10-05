The critics have said their piece. From appetizers to wings, Best Of 2022 is chock full of our opinions, recommendations, information, and more on the best of everything imaginable in our Good Grub section. As the readers’ choice listings in Best Of don’t include writeups — because that would imply we knew the readers’ favorites in advance — we’ll see what these businesses are up to throughout October in this column, starting with a tie for best breakfast.

1.) Best Breakfast: Along with its winning breakfast, Ol’ South Pancake House (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-0311) also won for best late-night food. The Fort Worth location is open 24/7, and Burleson (225 E Renfro St, 817-989-9090) is open until 10pm, with the full menu available at all times. Try the German Pancake. Trust me. If you’re in Burleson this Saturday, check out the Ol’ South Classic Car Show in the parking lot 4pm-7pm. There is no cost to attend.

2.) Best Breakfast: Established in 1926, Paris Coffee Shop (704 W Magnolia Av, 817-945-1702) is one of the oldest eating establishments in Fort Worth. Besides serving classic breakfast and lunch favorites with a modern twist in a nostalgic atmosphere, Paris is now serving dinner and drinks Thu-Sat until 9pm.

3.) Best Brunch: Along with bingo, burlesque, and fantasy drag shows, the Drag-with-Me Brunch at The Sleeping Panther (1000 Houston St, 817-946-2295) is hosted every Sat-Sun at 11am and noon. All ages are welcome at brunch shows. Tickets are $30 at MyOhMytheShow.com and include your seat and brunch. Drinks are purchased separately at the full bar.

4.) Best Cajun Food: Known for its Cajun/Creole menu, Boo-Ray’s of New Orleans (5728 Boat Club Rd, 817-236-6149) is also a football-watching destination. Join them Sunday all day and Monday at night during pigskin season for select half-price appetizers, $15 beer buckets, and $1 off beer, liquor, and wine.

5.) Best Chicken-Fried Steak: The special ingredient in the batter of the chicken-fried steak is an openly discussed secret at Tom’s Burgers & Grill (1530 N Cooper St, Arlington, 817-459-9000). A certain potato-based snack item ruffles everyone’s feathers (hint, hint). While the chicken-fried steak is available for breakfast with eggs and hashbrowns and lunch/dinner with mashed potatoes and corn on the cob, I’d go with breakfast.

6.) Best Chinese Food: With 150 items to choose from, the daily lunch specials at Szechuan Chinese Restaurant (5712 Locke Av, 817-738-7300) will help you work your way through them all. The house specialties include shrimp and scallops in a hot garlic sauce, pan-fried noodles with chicken and vegetables, and the Mongolian barbecue combination platter. One thrilled Facebook reviewer says, “I have had Chinese food at some of the best restaurants in Hawaii and San Francisco. I will choose Szechuan right here in Fort Worth every time.”

7.) Best Coffeeshop: Forget the coffee. (Well, not literally. It is, after all, the best.) The new fall pastries and desserts at Buon Giorno Coffee (500 W 7th, Ste 140, 817-378-4505) include banana espresso muffins, caramel apple scones, pumpkin mousse tarts, and raspberry biscoff crumble muffins. Plus, there is a caprese twist made with pesto, bacon, mozzarella, and tomatoes. I’m in!

8.) Best Deli: On your way to the new location of Lola’s Fort Worth, winner of multiple Best Of awards, including Top 5 for best music venue, grab a sandwich at this Fort Worth staple situated across the intersection. The Kosher-style Carshon’s Delicatessen (3133 Cleburne Rd, 817-923-1907) has been family-run since 1928. Stop by for dine-in, outdoor seating, curbside pickup, or call for your next catering need.

Read about more Best Of winners at FWWeekly.com and in this column next week.