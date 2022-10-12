Best Of 2022 is an excellent resource for trying new places this fall. See all the winners at FWWeekly.com. Readers’ choices in Best Of never include write-ups, so we’re exploring some of these businesses further in Ate Days this month.

1.) Best Food Truck: Now that Big Kat Burgers (200 Bryan Av, 903-363-5723) is permanently parked, you can get your big burger fix five days a week. The hours are noon-7:40pm Wed-Thu, noon-10:40pm Fri-Sat, and then each #SellOutSunday, Big Kat is open noon to 8pm or until they run out of burgers. Big Kat will even deliver your grub across the way to Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 S Main St, 817-920-9616).

2.) Best Fried Chicken: With 35 locations in 14 states, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken (1067 W Magnolia Av, 817-927-4693) still feels very local. It could be because of their involvement in the community. (Perhaps you tried them at Arts Goggle.) Every location uses the same recipe since the Bonner family opened the first one in 1953. Family-style meals are available for your next football-watching party or any ol’ time.

3.) Best Indian Food: During the pandemic, Maharaja Indian Restaurant (6308 Hulen Bend Blvd, 817-263-7156) stopped offering its popular lunch buffet, but now it’s back 11am-2pm Fri-Sun. On the other days, there are lunch specials for dine-in or take-out that you can check out at MaharajaDFW.com. Plus, you can always drop by for dinner.

4.) Best Italian Food: Along with being the Readers’ Choice for best Italian, Tre Mogli Cucina Italiana (401 S Main St, 817-615-9844) was also our Critic’s Choice for Family-Style Meal. As the weekend calendar fills up quickly, it’s never too soon to plan your holiday parties or large family dinners. For parties with fewer than 15 guests, call the restaurant directly or use the reservations tab at TreMogli.com. If you have a larger shindig in mind, email Sales@TridentRestaurGroup.com for instructions.

5.) Best Japanese Food: The new happy hour menu was just announced at Tokyo Cafe (5121 Pershing Av, 817-737-8568). Choices include egg rolls with a sweet chile sauce, pasta salad with celery and yuzu, or seared albacore with cucumber, tomato, fried capers, and rice pearls. Try all three 3pm-6pm Tue-Fri.

6.) Best Mediterranean Food: Like many restaurants gearing up for the holidays, Nish! Mediterranean Grill (4913 Ohio Garden Rd, 817-615-9292) has some family-style options for your consideration. Family meal ideas include chicken, beef, or beef kafta kabobs, rice or fries, hummus and baba ganoush, fatoush salad, garlic sauce, tahini sauce, and pita bread.

7.) Best Mexican Food: One of the oldest restaurants in the area, The Original Mexican Eats Cafe (4713 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-6226) opened in 1926 and was frequented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who came to Fort Worth to visit his son and ate here many times in the 1930s. In 1936, the “Roosevelt Special” was born. The signature combo is one “World-Famous” cheese enchilada with chili, one beef taco, and one bean chalupa for $14.95.

8.) Best New Restaurant: You had me at deviled eggs. As much as I love the standard homemade variety, these elevated eggs look amazing. Made with squash, pepitas, and seven spice, The Beast & Company (1010 W Magnolia Av, 817-945-1461) invites you to enjoy “one of our favorite bites to kick off your meal.” I could share them with the table, but I probably won’t. #mine