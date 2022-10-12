After the five-star hair and make-up treatment that our Best Of models received at Lemongrass Salon University (1612 S University Dr, Ste 436, 817-332-1155) in University Park Village as part of our cover photoshoot, I was excited to be invited to participate in LGU Spa Night. It was the week after Best Of hit the stands, and, boy, did I need a spa day!

As an Aveda salon, Lemongrass prides itself on keeping up with the latest techniques and trends for its clients. Stylists attend educational seminars, and to help raise travel funds, the salon offers LGU Spa Nights, featuring five treatment stations and light bites and wine for $150 per person, with the proceeds going to the salon’s education fund.

You receive services that include a botanical scalp treatment, exfoliating back scrub, foot and hand massage, neck and shoulder massage, and a GuaSha facial massage. For the scalp treatment and shoulder massage, I had my choice of scents, a classic Aveda one and peppermint. My basic ass went with peppermint. I regret nothing.

The GuaSha facial massage was my favorite treatment. According to Allure magazine, it is especially effective at relieving muscular tension and sluggish circulation. As a facial therapy, it helps de-puff, stimulates microcirculation, and promotes collagen production. As a personal choice, it just feels so good and makes me feel pretty.

Each station is relaxing and soothing. Between stations, you hang out in the lounge, enjoy the appetizers and drinks, and socialize with the other attendees. That night, I met a mother-daughter duo celebrating the mom’s recent completion of her last round of chemo. That encounter reminds me that it’s now October. In honor of #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, get those breasts checked out, ladies.

As an exclusive event involving a rotation of five stations, there are only five attendees on any given evening. The next LGU Spa Night is Wed, Oct 19. Call the salon directly to reserve a spot.