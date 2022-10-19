Halloween is here, and Día de los Muertos isn’t far behind.

Our weekend plans shift toward pumpkin spice and scary nights out with the temperatures dropping. North Texas is bountiful with festivities this season. Here are a few to check out.

While the Rocky Horror Picture Show first hit theaters in 1975, it’s been a consistent fan favorite ever since and rears its fabulous head around Halloween every year. On Wednesday, Art:30tx hosts a Rocky Horror-themed painting class with a performance by The Matthew Show at Lola’s Fort Worth (2000 W Berry St, @LolasFortWorth). Tickets are $30 at PaintingandMusicLolas.EventBrite.com. All needed supplies are included.

On Sat, Oct 29, you can do the Time Warp at two area hot spots. The Halloween Bash at Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893) features live music on the roof, a DJ inside, and a screening of Rocky Horror out back. Tickets start at $5 at LavaCantina.com. Hosted by Los Bastardos, Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500) is also screening the film and will have Rocky Horror-themed items for sale, including prop packs (#AudienceParticipation). Tickets are $10-80 on Eventbrite.com.

Haunted houses are also still going strong, and I’m not talking about the hell house at your grandma’s church.

The No. 1 Haunted House in America, per USA Today, is right in our backyard and has been for 30 years. You can book time slots every half hour at Cutting Edge (1701 E Lancaster Av, 817-348-8444) Fri-Sun, then Thu-Mon, Oct 27-31, and Sat, Nov 5. Tickets are $45 at CuttingEdgeHauntedHouse.com.

Dark Hour Haunted House (701 Taylor Dr, Plano, 469-298-0556) has a new theme every year, and for 2022, it’s The Coven: The 13 Awaken. Dark Hour opens at 7pm Thu-Sun thru Sun, Oct 20, plus Mon, Oct 31. Tickets are $60 at DarkHourHauntedHouse.com.

Located on the grounds of Scarborough Fair, each of the five haunted houses at Screams Halloween Park (FM 66 just off I-35E, Waxahachie, 972-938-3247) has a different theme. There’s also a haunted cemetery, games of skill, and live entertainment throughout the park. Plus, you can drink beer and sing Scary-Oke at the pub. Screams is open every Friday and Saturday 7pm-1am thru Oct 29. Tickets start at $42 at ScreamsPark.com.

On Sunday from 5pm to 10pm, the inaugural La Catrina Contest featuring culture, food, and music is happening in Sundance Square (425 Houston St, 817-222-1111), presented by Colección Mexicana, shopping headquarters for Mexican accessories, artisanal products, pottery, and more, and Paco’s Mexican Cuisine. The contest will showcase 20 contestants of all genders and cultural backgrounds from North Texas who will be judged based on dress, headpiece, and makeup. There is no cost to attend.

For live music happening for Halloween, check out Crosstown Sounds at FWWeekly.com.