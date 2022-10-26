1.) Best Sushi: Along with serving fun sushi, Blue Sushi Sake Grill (3131 W 7th St, 817-332-2583) prides itself on positively impacting the world’s oceans by responsibly sourcing its meat and seafood. Through its Conscious Earth program, you can view the restaurant’s supply chain at BlueSushiSakeGrill.com/Conscious-Earth and see where the fish are from and how they are caught.

2.) Best Tamales: From 11am-4pm on the second Sunday of every month, you can purchase locally grown/produced food, fresh fruits, and vegetables from more than 30 vendors — including Mama Lu’s Kitchen (@MamaLuSalsa, 817-255-0910) — and enjoy food trucks while listening to live music at Lola’s Local Farmers Market at Lola’s Fort Worth (2000 W Berry St, 817-759-9100). On other days, you can find Mama Lu’s at events across North Texas. Follow her on social media for details.

3.) Best Thai Food: As part of a family-owned restaurant group, Spice (411 W Magnolia Av, 817-984-1800) serves authentic dishes using fresh, healthy products from local vendors. Along with sister eateries Thai Select and Thailicious, they are the first Blue Zones-approved Thai food eatery in Fort Worth. After a healthy meal, indulge in dessert and try the fried ice cream or sweet sticky rice.

4.) Best Vegan Food: Spiral Diner & Bakery (1314 W Magnolia Av, 817-332-8834) has been the go-to for downhome vegan cooking in North Texas since 2002. While the Dallas location is closed, Fort Worth’s and Denton’s (608 E Hickory St, 940-514-0101) are holding firm. The bakery is completely vegan, dairy-free, and egg-free, and items are made from scratch with organic flour, organic sugar, and non-hydrogenated oil. Currently, a minimum of five days’ notice is needed for cakes and at least three days for other desserts. With Thanksgiving right around the way, order soon.

5.) Best Vietnamese Food (tie): Chef Tuan Pham spent his mornings in the kitchen as a child helping his family cook. His mother taught him the traditional techniques and family recipes that went back generations. His sisters would later encourage him to cook professionally, thus inspiring Four Sisters — A Taste of Vietnam (1001 S Main St, Ste 151, 682-244-4546). The menu is full of familial touches, from specialty drinks to the Vietnamese coffee flan for dessert.

6.) Best Vietnamese Food (tie): It has been a lifelong dream of owners Lan Trinh and Thu Pham to share a taste of Vietnamese culture and food with the people of Colleyville. Authentic favorites at My Lan Vietnamese Kitchen (5307 Colleyville Blvd, Ste 120, 817-398-4023) include boba tea, beef pho, rice dishes, vermicelli, and traditional Vietnamese egg rolls.

7.) Best Waitstaff: Mesquite Pit (MesquitePit.com, 817-596-7046) is very popular with our readers. Along with best waitstaff, they also won for margarita, queso, restaurant, and steak. Locations include Granbury (919 E Pearl St, 817-579-9113), Mineral Wells (3915 Hwy 180, 940-325-5960), and Weatherford (1201 Fort Worth Hwy, 817-596-7046).

8.) Best Wings: Fort Worth’s favorite spot for wings, Buffalo Bros (3015 S University Dr, 817-386-9601) has a great happy hour (3pm-6pm Mon-Fri). Drink specials include $2.50 brand beers, $3 wells, and $4 house wine. Food specials include 75-cent boneless wings and half-off slices of pizza.