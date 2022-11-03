1.) On Friday from 5pm to 8pm, local cooking studio Indulge FW inside 3rd Street Market (425 W 3rd St, 817-310-1000) hosts a Chinese Takeout Cooking Class. Learn to make some classic to-go dishes, including beef and broccoli, vegetable chow mein, Chinese greens, and crab rangoon. The cost of $89 per person covers all needed supplies. Register at IndulgeFW.com.

2.) On Monday at 7pm, head to Southside City Church (2606 Hemphill St, 817-923-5659) for the first installment of The Gospel Cafe, a new monthly music television program recorded in front of a live audience by Ramled Productions. Hear the music ministry of indie artists like this week’s performer, Candi Bleu, while enjoying a catered buffet. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite.com.

3.) Fort Worth Feast of Sharing is 3pm-7pm Wed, Nov 9, at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000) and is in-person and free for the public again this year. This annual event presented by Central Market feeds holiday meals to nearly 25,000 people, with more than 1,000 volunteers making it happen. For more info or to volunteer, visit CentralMarket.com/FeastofSharing.

4.) In honor of Veterans Day, B&B Butchers & Restaurant (5212 Marathon Av, 817-737-5212) is inviting all active military and veterans with valid ID to enjoy a complimentary three-course meal during lunch service 11am-3pm Fri, Nov 11. (The guests of the active military members and veterans can enjoy the special menu for $25 per person.) Reservations are recommended. To reserve a table, call the restaurant or book at OpenTable.com. For details on the special menu, keep an eye on Facebook.com/BBButchersFWTX.

5.) BRAVE/R Together and United Way of Tarrant County present the 76104 Phoenix Festival 7am-6pm Sat, Nov 12, at Evans Avenue Plaza (1050 Evans Av, LinkTr.ee/BraverTogether76104). Along with a full day of “health care, justice, and community joy,” there is a farmers’ market 10am-2pm hosted by local farmers and gardeners and an all-day Kids Korner with learning activities and games. Then from 4pm to 9pm, enjoy The Taste of 76104, featuring restaurants and food vendors with food tickets bought on-site. For more info, visit BraveRTogether.org/Phoenix.

6.) Head to Log Cabin Village (2100 Log Cabin Village Ln, 817-392-5881) 10am-2pm for a Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration by the Prairie Dog and Chisholm Trail Chaparral chapters of the Lone Star Dutch Oven Society. Log Cabin Village is a 19th-century living history museum owned by the City of Fort Worth, and admission is only $7. The class is free with your museum admission, and no reservation is needed.

7.) Maxine’s (4020 Benbrook Hwy, MaxinesCocktails.com), a Westside watering hole offering beer, cocktails, darts, pool, and sportsball watching, has its annual Chili Cook-Off & Cornhole Tournament at 3pm Sun, Nov 13. The entry fee for the cook-off is $10 for one average-sized slow cooker or crockpot. The deadline to sign up is Fri, Nov 11. Prize money will vary depending on the entries received, but the prize for first place will be a minimum of $100. To sign up, call Tucker at 817-228-5977. For details on the cornhole tournament, Facebook.com/MaxinesCocktailsFWTX.

8.) On the hunt for a new best friend and the best beer selection? This event is for you! Head to The Radler (1229 7th Av, 682-250-6926) — our critic’s choice for best beer selection in Best Of 2022 — from noon to 4pm Sun, Nov 13, for Pumpkin Spice & Pets That Are Nice. Cowtown Friends of Fort Worth Animal Car & Control will be on hand with some “super nice pets” in need of a new home and information on how to adopt or foster them.