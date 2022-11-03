Thursday, November 3

Head to Amphibian Stage (120 S Main St, 817-923-3012) at 8pm Thu-Sat or 2pm Sun for The Hollow, a new take on Washington Irving’s famous ghost story The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. “Our narrator spins Irving’s tales into vivid light, only to find himself entangled in his own web of paranormal terrors.” This adaptation promises horror and humor in equal parts. Tickets start at $25 at AmphbianStage.com/Shows/The-Hollow.

Friday, November 4

Based on the book of the same name, an all-youth production of James and the Giant Peach, Jr. runs today thru Sun, Nov 13, at 7:30pm Fri-Sat and 2pm Sun as part of the Family Series at Theatre Arlington (305 W Main St, 817-275-7661). “When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach and launches a journey of enormous proportions.” There are human-sized insects and sharks and a landing on the Empire State Building. The dangerous voyage is a success, and much is learned about living and working together. Appropriate for ages 3 and up. Tickets are $17 at TheatreArlington.com.

Saturday, November 5

At 8pm, join Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, 817-923-9500) for In the Living Room with Marcelo Berestovoy, an intimate listening experience. This Argentinean guitarist and former Musicians Institute educator has a long list of recording credits — Azulejos and Música Clásica are available on CD Baby — including writing with some of the biggest names in Latin music and Hollywood films like Indigo (2003), Music in High Places (2000), and Paulie (1998). Tickets are $15 at ArtsFifthAvenue.org.

Sunday, November 6

For DFW Mariachi Fest, Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, Arlington, 817-226-4400) is hosting some of the greatest names in the mariachi game 6pm-8pm. Grammy Award winner Mariachi Los Camperos was the first mariachi group to perform at Carnegie Hall. Javier Aguilar has put out several albums, including his latest, Vas a acordarte de Mi, produced under the direction of Grammy multi-award-winning producer Manuel Cazares. El Mariachi Pura Sangre is a diverse mariachi band made up of women and men who recently accompanied Steeven Sandoval, a luminary in the world of mariachi music. Tickets start at $45 on Eventbrite.com.

Monday, November 7

The Beethoven Quartet Cycle 2022 series presented by the Chamber Music Society Fort Worth (817-877-3003, CMSFW.org) begins this evening at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 866-824-5566). At 8pm tonight and Wed-Fri, plus 2pm Sun, experience all 16 of Beethoven’s quartets performed by The Miro Quartet, featuring Daniel Ching and William Fedkenheuer on violin, John Largess on viola, and Joshua Gindele on cello. For program details and tickets starting at $35, visit CMSFW.ORG/Beethoven-Quartet-Cycle.

Tuesday, November 8

A total lunar eclipse can be seen at 3am, but how do you view it? The astronomy experts at telescope retailer High Point Scientific will do a free livestream via Facebook.com/HighPointScientific, so once you get home from the bar, just do something different for a change and hop on social media. For tips on photographing the event yourself, visit HighPointScientific.com/How-to-Photograph-a-Lunar-Eclipse.

Wednesday, November 9

Have you been thinking about volunteering at Planned Parenthood? From 6:30pm to 8pm, stop by the November Volunteer Night at Southwest Fort Worth Planned Parenthood (6464 John Ryan Dr, 817-276-8063) to learn more. “Our volunteer nights are welcome to all supporters who want to do something good for reproductive rights, meet with like-minded individuals, and find out about upcoming opportunities with Planned Parenthood.”