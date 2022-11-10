Thursday October 10, 2022

Fort Worth’s newest live music venue, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange St, Ste 200, Tannahills.com) hosts its first benefit. At 7pm, attend the Adoption Rocks Concert & Dinner, featuring Americana/roots rock artist Ryan Bingham with proceeds benefiting the Gladney Center for Adoption. Along with the concert, tickets include a three-course meal and an open bar. Tickets are $500 per person at IAmGladney.org.

Friday October 11, 2022

Fort Worth’s first Veterans Day celebration was in 1919 when an armistice procession came through downtown in honor of those who had fought in World War I, and we’ve had an annual parade ever since. This year’s Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade is a salute to Buffalo Soldiers, African Americans who mainly served on the Western Front following the Civil War. At 11am, the parade will begin in the parking lot of Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700) and proceed down North Forest Park Boulevard along the Clearfork of the Trinity River and back. There is no cost to attend. For more info, visit FW2022Parade.org.

Saturday October 12, 2022

Thru Sat, Nov 19, see Kodachrome by Adam Szymkowicz at Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, 817-877-3040) at 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri, and 3pm or 8pm Sat. In the small town of Colchester, where everybody knows one another, town photographer Suzanne lets us peek into her neighbors’ lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. Kodachrome is a play about “love, nostalgia, the seasons, and how we learn to say goodbye.” Tickets start at $35 at CircleTheatre.com.

Sunday October 13, 2022

As you know by now, we’ve brought back our Music Awards for 2022. During the voting phase of Best Of 2022, our readers were invited to write in their favorite local musicians in a few select categories, and the top five of each became the Music Awards nominees. Voting is open thru Sun, Nov 27, at FWWeekly.com, and you can find links to check out the bands online in last week’s Music feature. But wouldn’t you like to hear some of them IRL? We thought so. Join us in District 90 at Lola’s Fort Worth (2000 W Berry St, LolasFW.com) and Smokestack 1948 (2836 Stanley Av, 817-201-4709) for a free Music Showcase 5pm-11pm, featuring nominees Royal Sons, Arenda Light, Squeezebox Bandits, Celestial L’amour, 88 Killa, Novakain, Sagemode Wrex, Chasing Ren, and Darrin Kobetich. Set times will be announced soon, so keep an eye on Facebook.com/FortWorthWeekly/Events.

Monday October 14, 2022

If last night’s showcase left you wanting something harder than straight-up rock ’n’ roll, Rubber Gloves (411 E Sycamore St, Denton, 940-594-22007) has the show for you. Grindcore Monday starts at 7pm and features hardcore/thrash legends Napalm Death with labelmates Frozen Soul of North Texas (founded in Fort Worth, currently from Dallas), deathgrind outfit Brujeria from Mexico, and the notoriously left-leaning hardcore punk band MDC. (I’ll just let you google that acronym yourself.) Tickets are $25 at RubberGlovesDenton.com.

Tuesday October 15, 2022

Hosted by two-time Academy of Country Music award winner Jack Ingram, the nationally syndicated TV series The Texas Music Scene features both new artists and legendary performers in Americana, folk, roots, singer-songwriter, and Texas country and can be seen in North Texas on KTXA-TV INDY 5pm-5:30pm every Saturday. At 6pm today, you can be a part of the live audience at the TMS Live Taping at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, 817-624-7117), featuring performances by William Beckmann, Jamie Lin Wilson, and The Wilder Blue. The cover is $5, and parking is free.

Wednesday October 16, 2022

At 6:30pm, come to Stage West Theatre (821 W Vickery Blvd, 817-784-9378) for a free screening of the 2021 Netflix documentary Pray Away by Multitude Films and a panel discussion with survivors of the “conversion therapy” movement, faith leaders from Broadway Baptist Church, and LGBTQ advocates and mental health experts from The HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness.