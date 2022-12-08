For the last several years, I’ve enjoyed indulging in fine dining for Thanksgiving rather than trying to cook a spread at home. I don’t see myself cooking this Christmas, either. New Year’s Eve or Day? Nope. Luckily, many fine establishments will welcome my lazy little tribe and me with open arms.

1.) Blue Mesa Grill (612 Carroll St, 817-332-6372) has Holiday Fajita Party Packs that can be delivered within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant. If you have relatives visiting from out of state, this will give them a taste of the Mexican food we love so much in North Texas. Order online at BlueMesaGrill.com.

2.) On Christmas Eve (Sat, Dec 24) from 11am to 10pm, B&B Butchers & Restaurant (5212 Marathon Av, 817-737-5212) is at your service. Enjoy the brunch menu from 11am to 3pm or the annual Christmas Eve dinner service that night. For reservations, call the restaurant directly or book through OpenTable.com.

3.) Central Market has some chef-made Holiday Meals ready for the taking at both local locations: Fort Worth (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700) and Southlake (1425 E Southlake Blvd, 817-310-5600). If you place your order by Thursday and it’s a minimum of $50 or more, you’ll receive a coupon worth $10 off your next in-store visit. Complete meals are available. Appetizers, main dishes, sides, and desserts can be purchased separately. View the full menu at CentralMarket.com/Holiday-Meals

4.) Along with the usual full menu available 24/7, Ol’ South Pancake House (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-0311) offers a Ham Dinner on Christmas Day to enjoy dine-in or to-go. This offer is also available at the Burleson location (225 E Renfro St, 817-989-9090) but for dine-in only. For future updates on the side dishes and the pricing, visit OlSouthPancakeHouse.com.

5.) Omni Fort Worth Hotel (1300 Houston St, 817-535-6664) never disappoints. For the holidays, they are tempting me in two ways. From 11am to 3pm on Christmas Day (Sun, Dec 25), we are invited to enjoy a “festive culinary experience featuring holiday favorites.” Seating is available every half hour. Holiday brunch costs $76 for adults and $44 for children ages 6 to 12. Kids under 5 dine for free. To reserve your space, find Cast Iron on OpenTable.com.

6.) The Omni also hosts its Stirring Up Nostalgia: Artisanal Hot Chocolate event. Thru Tue, Jan 31, enjoy a warm beverage from a specialty hot chocolate menu, including add-ons like handcrafted marshmallows, espresso upgrades, and boozy options. Also, thru Sat, Feb 25, you can take advantage of the Sweet Traditions special offer with your night’s stay for those who want to staycation. Along with 10% off your accommodations, you’ll receive two artist-designed cocoa mugs and a $10 food/beverage credit.

7.) Christmas pre-orders at the ever-popular Panther City BBQ (201 E Hattie St, 682-499-5618) are now up and live. While you still can, go to PantherCityBBQ.com, click on the merchandise tab, then view and select your choices. Savory options range from a half pan of holiday brisket elote for $40 to a whole brisket for $165. As for dessert, here are five glorious words you don’t often hear together: Holiday Nutter Butter Cheesecake Pudding. A half pan is $30. All orders will be available for pickup on Christmas Eve (Sat, Dec 24) from 9am to 10am only. If you’d like to dine in while you are there, regular service is available 10:30pm-2pm with a full menu, but it’s first-come/first-served. Because barbecue.

8.) Lasagna from Shaw’s Patio & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, 817-926-2116) has become somewhat of a tradition. Beef and vegetable options are available in large pans and a la carte sizes. Along with being a great addition to your holiday table or a way to avoid cooking sometime this month, this is also a good gift for a teacher. Way better than an apple! (Unless you’re baking apple pie. If so, do what you do.)

While visiting the above locations, be sure to pick up gift cards for stocking stuffers. Plus, you’re covered should you forget someone on your shopping list.