Thursday January 5, 2023

The Animals said it best. We gotta get out of this place if it’s the last thing we ever do. After our recent five seconds of “winter,” I’m ready to make summer plans, and I’m not opposed to a trip in an RV. Those of you who are like-minded may want to check out the Tarrant County RV Show 11am-7pm today and tomorrow, 10am-8pm Sat, and 11am-5pm Sun at the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St, 817-392-2588). Tickets are $12 per day at TarrantCountyRVShow.com.

Friday January 6, 2023

If you’re in #NewYearNewCareer mode and have been following the woes of the aviation industry of late, the US Aviation Academy (4850 Spartan Dr, Denton, 940-297-6419) invites you to attend the Skywest Flight Visit at 12:30pm. US Aviation has courses to put you on the path to a career in aviation or a new hobby as a recreational pilot. New student classes start each month. This open-house event hosted by pilot Steve Kugler is a great place to start. “Skywest will be visiting with students, new and old, as well as prospective students to discover the pathway to flying for Skywest.”

Saturday January 7, 2023

Music Awards nominee Darrin Kobetich — who also goes by the moniker of DaKobe, it seems — is no stranger to the RV life. His personal, hand-painted bus takes him everywhere he wants to be. Today, that’s Waco. Catch the acoustic stylings of DaKobe at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market from 9am to noon in front of the County Courthouse (500 Washington Av, 254-307-1884). This market features only local artisans and producers within 150 miles of Waco. #KeepItLocal

Sunday January 8, 2023

From 5:45pm to 9pm, enjoy the final day of Lightscape at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160). In the 120-acre park set along a “beautifully illuminated” walking trail custom-designed for Fort Worth, Lightscape features “spectacular artistic installations that come to life after dark with color, imagination, and sound.” Tickets are $28 for adults and $18 for kids and include toasting marshmallows and drinking hot chocolate along with the singing trees and artistic installation you’ll experience. Entry times are available every 15 minutes. The average tour time from start to finish is 1.5 hours, although there is no time limit. For tickets or more info, visit FWBG.org.

Monday January 9, 2023

After beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, the Horned Frogs will play in the National Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs at 6:30pm. As the game is in Inglewood, California, you may want to find a watching party here at home. All the tickets allotted to the football program are accounted for, and second-seller tickets start at $600 (!) on Ticketmaster. But where can you watch it a lot closer to home and with a cold beer in hand? If only we had a column of food and booze events in our Eats & Drinks section on the next page 😉

Tuesday January 10, 2023

Thru Tue, Feb 28, Granbury invites you to be a winter guest. As part of Visit Granbury’s annual Winter Guest Season, there are special accommodations, attractions, dining, and more deals. For example, take a ghost tour on the town square (119 E Bridge St, Granbury, 817-559-0849) at 7pm Fri-Sat, or take a plunge into cold Lake Granbury at noon on Sat, Jan 14, at the annual Goosebump Jump. Each event costs only $10. See the latest offerings or to sign up for your official Winter Guest Passport, go to VisitGranbury.com/WinterGuest.

Wednesday January 11, 2023

Speaking of the cold, the annual Polar Bear Winter Clays League at Defender Outdoors Clay Sports Ranch (8270 Aledo Rd, 817-935-8378) starts today. Show off your clay-breaking skills on your own schedule every Wed-Sun thru Sun, Feb 19, then attend the League Dinner Party & Awards on Wed, Feb 22. Individuals or teams of four to six people can participate. The price for the league is $195 and includes all six weeks of shooting plus the awards dinner. For more information, visit Facebook.com/DefenderOutdoorsClaySportsRanch/Events. Sign up by emailing Siera@DefenderOutdoors.com with your team members and team name.