Known as skratchletes, athletic fans and advocates of nutrition brand Skratch Labs have gotten creative with the company’s electrolyte replacement mixes. For example, cyclist Giani Madrid has assembled a Peach Gin Fizz recipe that sounds delicious and refreshing for his post-ride beverage game.

Start with Skratch Simple Syrup

For the simple syrup, you will need 2 white peaches (sliced), 1 cup of water, 1 cup of sugar, and 2 scoops of Skratch Labs Hydration Mix. Place the peaches, water, and sugar in a pot over medium heat. Bring to a boil and let cook for 5 minutes until peaches are macerated.

Reduce to low and let simmer until liquid is reduced by half (12 minutes or so). Remove from heat and let cool. Once cool, strain through a fine mesh sieve. “Reserve the peaches if you’d like,” says Madrid. “They’re like candy at this point. I may or may not have put them on vanilla ice cream when they were still warm. Good life decision.”

Recipe: Electrolyte Peach Gin Fizz

For the cocktail, you will need 3 tablespoons of the Skratch Simple Syrup you just made, 1 ounce of gin, a pinch of superfine sugar, and club soda, plus peach slices and blueberries (for garnish).

To assemble, pour the simple syrup into the bottom of a glass, then mix in the gin and superfine sugar. (Half rim lined.) Top with club soda and garnish with a floating peach slice and a few blueberries with a toothpick.

About the Bartender

California-born and Belizean-raised, Giani got into cycling at the age of 14 years old. He has always had a passion for cycling recreationally and then started racing. From road races, mountain bike time trials, and 10+ hour gravel grinders, he can always be found in a good mood.

When it comes to nutrition, he enjoys experimenting whenever he can on and off the bike. You can see him on the green way with stuffed baked rolls or maybe even coconut mango rice cakes. Along with mixing up boozy Skratch Labs hydration cocktails for his local group, you can see him up at 3 am making rice cakes, so they are fueled for their ride.

If you catch him on one of those group rides, he’ll likely strike up a conversation and share whatever goodies he has in his pockets. Most often, it will be extra single-serve Skratch mixes.

About Skratch Labs

Skratch Labs is a company focused on sports nutrition designed to help you perform better without offending your gut or taste buds. “We use real food, starting from scratch.” Their products can be found at your local Target retail chain store.

However, you could also #SupportLocal by picking up the Skratch Hydration Mix for this recipe at Colonels Bicycle Repair (851 Foch St, 817- 924-1333), Mellow Johnny’s (4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, 817-731-7396), Natural Therapeutics (6340 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-4904), or Velo Gold Bicycle (5001 El Camp Av, Ste B, 817-475-0211).

Are you interested in finding more food and drink ideas to augment your sports supplements? Visit SkratchLabs.com, where you’ll find recipes for cheesecake bites, fudge, and more drinks like Chef Biju’s Recovery Chai.

Content provided by Skratch Labs