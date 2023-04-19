Teenagers, amirite? As the story goes, a group of high school students at a California high school in 1971 began meeting up at 4:20pm — a time picked randomly based on the end of after-school activities — to smoke out. As marijuana was illegal in California at that time, the kids started using “4:20” as a code word. Years later, one of the students became a roadie for the Grateful Dead, who started spreading the word with flyers. High Times picked up the story, and here we are. Thankfully, there are celebratory parties all around town with Thursday being 4/20 and all. Below are eight.

1.) On Thursday, the Near Southside is the place to be. From 4pm to 10pm, The Bearded Lady (309 S Main St, 817-349-9832) is collaborating with Wandering Roots Markets to put on their inaugural 420 Party. There will be music, drinks, awesome food, sweet munchies, and a 420-themed vendor market. There is no cost to attend.

2.) Also on the Near Southside Thursday, Cheba Hut (1217 8th Av, 682-224-0021) presents Reefer Rodeo 10am-midnight, featuring “nug subs” for the low, low price of $4.20 each. While supplies last, customers will also receive a complimentary Cheba Hut frisbee. Tommy Luke & Tone Sommer (7pm), Luther/Parish (5pm), and Carlos Ramos (1pm) will perform.

3.) A new joint (see what I did there?), Delta 8 Denton (813 N Locust, Denton, @Delta8Denton) will celebrate its grand opening Thursday with Super Dank 420 Fest. There will be hourly giveaways, $1 dabs, a Mario Kart tournament on a 12-foot screen, and a vendors’ market where the snacks (hopefully) live.

4.) Back on the Near Southside, Pouring Glory will pour it on thick. The celebration is 2pm-10pm Thursday. Along with a stacked music lineup, artists, and vendors, plenty of 420-inspired foods will be available for purchase, including Three Little Pig Nachos, turkey and waffles, twice-baked quesadillas, and the PBJ ITK, a sourdough grilled cheese sandwich with provolone and bacon jam.

5.) The 420 Party Thursday at Rahr & Sons (701 Galveston Av, 817-810-9266) will feature an eclectic mix of edible delights, including the Takis Taco from Santos Tacos and treats from Morgan’s Ice Cream, plus the brewers are working on a special batch of Double Danky Pineapple Express Dadgum IPA. The party runs from 4pm to 9pm, and there is no cover, which is cool because there will be live reggae from Watusi.

6.) Arlington folks can have a chill Thursday evening at Tanstaafl Pub (409 N Bowen Rd, 817-460-9506) playing 420 Trivia starting at 8pm. The questions will be a mix of movie trivia, music facts, and general 420 knowledge. “Think and drink with trivia, prizes, giveaways, and drink specials all night.” You can compete alone or in groups of up to four people. There will be prizes for first, second, and third place winners, plus the best team name.

7.) The festivities Thursday kick off at noon in Bedford at Turning Point Beer (1307 Brown Trl, 817-705-8817). There will be limited-edition 420 Turning Point T-shirts for sale in the taproom, four special draft releases, games, $4.20 IPA pours, and more. Special 420 taps include All Keif, Dank Bomb, Even More S’mores, and Purple Durp. Hustletown will be on hand with comfort food for sale.

8.) At 9pm Thu, Swimming with Sharks Entertainment presents the second annual 420 Comedy Show at the Dallas Comedy Club (3036 Elm St, @DallasComedyClub). Comedians Noah “Shark” Robertson and Anthony Ramoz will host this comedy showcase/open-mic night. There will be a lottery draw for stage times. Each comedian will have 4:20 worth of stage time, and extra points will be given for 420-related material. One winner will receive $100 at the end of the night. Comedians get in free, and audience members only pay $10 per ticket at the door.