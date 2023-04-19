Thursday April 20, 2023

Won’t you be our neighbor? Two huge events asked themselves this question last year, and once again, the Fort Worth Art Fair and Main Street Arts Festival intersect literally and figuratively in Downtown Fort Worth this weekend. The second annual Fort Worth Art Fair runs 10am-11pm daily thru Sun in Sundance Square Plaza (420 Main St, @FWArtFair) in celebration of all things local, including the city’s art, cuisine, culture, music, and more. For more info, visit FortWorthArtFair.com. The 36th annual Main Street Arts Festival is 10am-10pm Thu, 10am-11pm Fri-Sat, and 10am-8pm Sun, featuring food, music, and works from more than 200 juried local, regional, and national artists. For more info, visit MainStreetArtsFest.org. Both events are free to attend.

Friday April 21, 2023

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Texas Ballet Theater will team up for A Night at the Ballet: Brian Raphael Nabors, Humperdinck, Griffes, Ravel, and Stravinsky Fri-Sun at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280). Featured works will include Prelude to Hänsel und Gretel by Humperdinck, The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Kahn by Griffes, Suite of Five Pieces from Ma Mère l’Oye (Mother Goose) by Ravel, Suite from The Firebird (1919 revision) by Stravinsky, and Of Earth & Sky: Tales from the Motherland (world premiere) by Brian Raphael Nabors. Tickets start at $26 at FWSymphony.org.

Saturday April 22, 2023

From 9am to 5pm today and Sunday, attend the family-friendly Spring Japanese Festival: Year of the Ox at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160). Enjoy traditional Japanese performances, food, and more in support of the Fort Worth Japanese Society. Tickets are $6-12 at FWBG.org/JapaneseFestival (last tickets sold at 3pm).

Sunday April 23, 2023

Emmylou Harris performs in Dallas at the recently reopened Longhorn Ballroom (216 Corinth St, Dallas, 214-272-8346) at 8pm. Harris shook up country radio in the 1970s and established herself as the premier songwriter of a generation, selling more than 15 million records and garnering 14 Grammy Awards, three CMA Awards, and four Americana Awards. Tickets start at $40 on Prekindle.com.

Monday April 24, 2023

Under the direction of Bryan English, the Tarrant County Orchestra presents Festival of Legends at Will Rogers Auditorium (3401 W Lancaster Dr, 817-871-8170) at 7pm. Also on the program is the TCC Northeast Jazz Band performing under the direction of Dr. Phillippe Baugh. The music will include excerpts from Swan Lake, The Firebird, The Royal Fireworks, and more. Admission is free. Parking at Will Rogers is $12 per vehicle.

Tuesday April 25, 2023

In celebration of National Poetry Month, the Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, 817-296-03288) hosts Rock with the Dock at 7pm. This adults-only event is BYOB, but Twilight Catering will be on hand with scrumptious fare for sale. There will be a DJ, and all artforms are welcome, not just poetry. Tickets are $6 on Eventbrite.com.

Wednesday April 26, 2023

Every Wednesday from 7pm to 10pm, comedians and musicians are welcome on the dog-friendly patio at Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, 817-926-2116) for Open-Mic Night hosted by Tommy Luke. The kitchen is open until 9pm with specials like $10 select appetizers. There are also $10 margarita flights. This weekly event is open to all artists. “Singing, poetry, duets, scenes, instruments, comedy? If you’ve got it, we want to see it!”