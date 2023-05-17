When Rebekah Montgomery read a court order stating she appeared before 231st District Judge Jesse Nevarez last month, she was unsettled but not surprised.

Montgomery said she had not been in Texas since the end of March, though Tarrant County remains her place of residence.

“I’ve seen a lot of [suspicious] things play out in my case,” she continued. “The fact is I was not there. For them to put that I was present doesn’t sit right. It’s not ethical.”

Montgomery has not seen her teenage son since December. That’s when Nevarez granted her ex-husband a temporary restraining order against her on the allegation that she didn’t stock adequate food at her Fort Worth home. Her ex-husband allegedly used the order to pick up their son from her house while she was at work.

Several parents currently or recently litigating in the 231st allege similar procedural irregularities by Nevarez and his alleged inability to follow the law consistently. Early into a divorce or child custody suit, we’re told, one party gains favor with the 231st (allegedly through personal connections) and enjoys lopsided rulings regardless of evidence. Nevarez, based on his public social media posts, does not hide his allegiance to certain lawyers. In 2017, he praised two prominent local family law attorneys with the firm KoonsFuller on social media.

“Listening to my good friends Heather King and Jessica Hall Janicek do their presentations after lunch,” the judge posted.

Weekly staff writer Edward Brown recently witnessed Nevarez’ undue favoritism when the judge attempted to relinquish jurisdiction over Brown’s son one day before a scheduled evidentiary hearing (“ Courting Fatherhood,” April 26), possibly to avoid the presentation of evidence on the matter. Nevarez’ order falsely says that Brown’s son has no relatives in Texas even as the teenager maintains nearly a dozen family members throughout North Texas. Our staff writer recently filed several motions to overturn the fraudulent order to sever his son’s case from Tarrant County — a judicial act that impedes Brown’s ability to see his only son.

Like many 231st parents, Montgomery wrote a negative review of the 231st on Google last year. Associate Judge Kevin Schmid subsequently placed a gag order on her that quashes her First Amendment rights to publicly express her beliefs and criticize government misconduct.

The family court cartel often seeks to silence critics. Brooks McKenzie remains in hiding after a Tarrant County judge (unnamed in court documents) recently issued a warrant for his arrest for alleged contempt of court. McKenzie, who holds a Ph.D. in child development, is an outspoken critic of 233rd Judge Ken Newell and Associate Judge Kate Stone, both of whom allegedly stripped him of his parental rights to his son based on false allegations. Newell and Stone consistently ruled against McKenzie based on allegations that were never substantiated, according to court documents the father shared with us (“ Corrupt Courts Destroying Families,” Oct 2022). McKenzie believes his Christian faith made him a target. Indeed, Stone court-ordered the father to not pray with his son.

Two days after McKenzie spoke at a conservative grassroots group meeting where he called out Newell and Stone for alleged judicial misconduct, a judge tied to the 233rd scheduled a contempt of court hearing, alleging that McKenzie, an unemployed public speaker, failed to pay child support. The day before the April 18 hearing, McKenzie, based on court documents, moved his child custody case from Tarrant County to the United States District Court’s Northern District of Texas. Such federal removals are legally permissible if a plaintiff can argue that the state courts are violating his or her constitutional rights.

Judge Newell declined to comment on our reporting, a 233rd spokesperson told us, because the April 18 hearing was not presided over by Newell or Stone. The spokesperson declined to tell us which judge enforced the 233rd’s order.

Montgomery recently filed a motion to recuse Nevarez, based on his alleged failure to follow due process and Texas Family Code.

Nevarez “aided and abetted” Montgomery’s ex-husband on Dec 16, the recusal motion reads, when the judge allowed the father to violate the mother’s court-ordered visitation time with her son based on allegations that were “unreasonable, biased, and groundless.”

Like an increasing number of parents in the 231st, Montgomery recently went pro se, meaning she ditched her attorney in favor of self-representation. Filing motions on her own, the single mother has found, adds an extra layer of protection from willfully misguided family attorney recommendations and potentially unlawful maneuverings by Nevarez and the family court cartel.

