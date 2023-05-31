Why do we celebrate Pride in June? As an ally, I had some research to do to find out.

The Library of Congress says Pride Month commemorates the 1969 uprising at the Stonewall in Manhattan. After a series of unjust police raids, bar patrons fought back, and the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement began.

In North Texas, we have several events Pride events coming up this month. Here are just a few.

From 2pm to 4pm Sat, Party with the Queens is a free brunch drag show hosted by Crystal Whitney at La Chingona (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-870-9997). Featured performers include Angelique Davenport, Veronica Reyes, and Venus Vogue. Brunch menus and specials will be available until 4:30pm. RSVP via EventBrite.com to receive one 1-cent mimosa upon entry. For a VIP experience, book a table with bottle service by calling 972-989-4474.

Arlington, Dallas, and Fort Worth are each hosting a Pride Fest. Read about Arlington in this week’s Night & Day. Over in the Big D, the Dallas Pride Music Festival is 11am-9pm Sat-Sun at Fair Park (3601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Dallas, 214-764-7833) with headliner Allison Ponthier. Tickets are $10 at DallasPride.org.

As for the Fort, this year’s Trinity Pride Fest will be 6pm-10pm Sat, Jun 24, at Magnolia Green Park (1201 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, @TrinityPrideFW). There will be an artisan vendor market by Wandering Roots, food available for purchase from assorted trucks, and live music by local queer artists and bands. Organizations that work directly with the LBGTQ+ community will be on hand as well. This event is free to attend.

Our friends in the Pagan community are also hosting a big event. The annual LBGTQ+ & Pagan Pride Fair is 3pm-9pm Sat, Jun 11, at Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, ShopHPE.com). There will be games, raffles, and vendors at this free happening, with a community afterparty to follow. “Bring your divination tools!” says shop owner Ivy Garcia. “Come enjoy some food and music with the community.”