1.) Tonight (as in Wed, Jun 21), celebrate the First Day of Summer at Fred’s Texas Cafe West (7101 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, 817-332-0083) with owner Quincy Wallace and Shiner Brewmaster Jimmy Mauric, who started working at the brewery at the age of 17 and graduated from the prestigious Siebel Institute of Technology to became Shiner’s sixth brewmaster in 2005. At Free Beers with the Brewmaster, Wallace will quiz Mauric about brewing. This happy-hour event is from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, and there will surely be specials on Shiner.

2.) Brix Barbecue, winner of best barbecue in our Best Of 2022 issue, will soon move to a new #brickandmortar space near The Cidada. (More on that later.) Meanwhile, you can visit their food truck — currently parked at the intersection of Bryan Av and E Broadway St in Fort Worth — thru Saturday. Brix is also still accepting Independence Day orders for racks of ribs and whole briskets at BrixBarbecue.com, with orders ready for pickup on Sun, Jul 2, at the new location. For updates, follow Instagram.com/BrixBarbecue.

3.) In celebration of Summer Solstice, Maven’s Moon Apothecary (8341 White Settlement Rd, 817-367-9235) is holding a special event on Saturday. From 2pm to 6pm, celebrate Mother Earth with teas and snacks (BYOB), ancestral wreaths, homemade flower necklaces, henna tattoos, karaoke (bring your drums), and more. There will also be a mini pool with “enchanted flower magic water” to cool your feet. Admission is $20 per person. RSVP at 817-367-9235 or via direct message to Facebook.com/MavensMoon.

4.) The Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832) hosts its annual Pride Brunch on Sunday. From 11am to 4pm, enjoy pride-themed/-colored cocktails, food, and decorations. There will be a special market from Wandering Roots, along with live music. For updates on all the festivities, keep an eye on Facebook.com/TheBeardedLadyFortWorth.

5.) From noon to 6pm Sun, you can also enjoy a day party at Afro-Caribbean Brunch Vibes at Alibaba Lounge (2238 Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, 612-272-2446). Along with an African and Caribbean menu, there will be Afro-Caribbean and R&B songs played by DJ Mulukuku. Doors open at 11:30am, and the cover is $20. There are also VIP options available on Eventbrite.com.

6.) There is still time to sign up for the Freedom First BBQ Cookoff on Fri, June 30, at The Shack (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth). All area pitmasters are invited to participate. The contest categories are brisket, chicken, and ribs, with prize payouts ranging from $100 to $300 for fifth to first place. The entry fee is $150 for one to three meats. For details on tray pickup and turn-in times or to register, visit JuneteenthFTW.com/BBQCookoff.

7.) Speaking of Juneteenth, remember the Taste of Juneteenth Food Festival. Head to Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-698-0700) from 1pm to 9pm on Sat, Jul 1. This free event will showcase Afro-Culture cuisines, including Caribbean, Latin, and American soul food through art activations, cooking demonstrations, and live music. To partake in food sampling, you’ll need a Food Passport. For $60, you can access various vendors serving everything from classic comfort food to exotic delicacies. For more information, visit JuneteenthFTW.com/TasteofJuneteenth.

8.) On the first Saturday of the month, Tarrant County Food Bank hosts a Mobile Food Bank at the Potter’s House Church (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-446-1999). On Sat, Jul 1, those needing essential groceries can come to the church parking lot for this drive thru-style pantry, and volunteers will load trunks or backseats. For more information, visit TPHFW.org.