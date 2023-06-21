Wednesday, June 21

Fort Worth singer-songwriter Joshua Ingram is putting on a free 12-hour concert outside at Harvest Hall at Hotel Vin (215 E Dallas Rd, Grapevine, 817-796-9696) from 10am to 10pm. Called ALZ the Songs, this second annual event benefits the North Central Texas chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org, 214-455-4861). Ingram said he’s proud to work with the organization on The Longest Day, in which participants from all around the world come together to fight Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice. “Playing for 12 hours straight wears on the body, and before it’s over, I’ll have to superglue my fingers to keep playing,” Ingram said. “Seeing the body break down while the mind is still working demonstrates the true power of the mind. I believe there will be a cure someday for this terrible disease that robs someone of their mind and memories.” Food and drinks will be available for purchase at Harvest Hall.

Thursday, June 22

Attend the four-week Glenna Janda Drawing & Painting Workshop for teens and adults 6pm-8pm on Thursdays today thru Thu, Jul 13, at Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500). Janda received her art degree from TCU, then studied at the University of the Americas in Mexico City. Her ceramics, paintings, and sculptures have been shown at galleries in Dallas, Denver, Mexico City, and Santa Fe, as well as her hometown of Fort Worth. Registration is $100 per person at Arts5th.org.

Friday, June 23

As part of the National Juneteenth Heritage Festival, Jim Austin Online presents the Juneteenth Comedy Showcase at The Warehouse FW (1125 E Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-923-9305). Featuring Celebrity the Comedian with guests Ronnie B, Shaunie B, Vanity the Comedian, and M Dot White, the event is BYOB, but food and set-ups are available for purchase. Parking is free. Tickets are $30 for general admission or $40 for VIP.

Saturday, June 24

This year’s Trinity Pride Fest will be 6pm-10pm at Magnolia Green Park (1201 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, @TrinityPrideFW). There will be an artisan vendor market by Wandering Roots, food available for purchase from assorted trucks, and live music by local queer artists. Organizations that work directly with the LBGTQ+ community will also be on hand. This event is free to attend. For more information, visit TrinityPrideFW.org.

Sunday, June 25

North Texas magician Will Baffle returns to Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) with his Show of Wonders at 3pm. Baffle combines comedy, illusion, and other “amazing acts of skill” in a family-friendly format that the whole gang can enjoy. Tickets are $25 at WillBaffle.com.

Monday, June 26

The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890) hosts NoiseNite, an art fair at 3pm, DJ Soft Cherry 4pm-7pm, live bands 7pm-9pm, and a burlesque show from Roxie Mae Rumble’s Burlesque Revue at 9pm. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of the show at NoiseRot.com.

Tuesday, June 27

As it is officially summer, United Way of Tarrant County has launched its second annual Beat the Heat campaign, in which air conditioning units are collected to help those in need. For information about collection sites, visit the blogs at UnitedWayTarrant.org. UWTC is asking the community to donate working portable and window A/C units — and funds to purchase units — to help older adults and disabled individuals keep cool and reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and fatalities during the summer months. To qualify to receive an AC unit, an individual must be a Tarrant County resident who is either 60 or older, disabled, or an active-duty military member or a veteran. The drive will continue thru Sat, Sep 30. New units can be purchased via the UWTC wishlists on Amazon and Walmart, and funds can be donated at UnitedWayTarrant.org/BeattheHeat.