With a potential four-day weekend at your disposal, why not be an adventurer? Get out there and explore all the food finds that July Fourth brings. Below are some great options.

1.) See that glorious pie in the picture? If you act fast, you can get your hands on one for this weekend for $38. Preordering the Miss Fourth of July Pie is open thru the end of the day today (Wed, Jun 28) at Sweet Lucy’s Pies (3520 Bluebonnet Cr, Fort Worth, 817-727-6009). This Southern-red buttermilk pie is infused with TX Whiskey, layered with a mixed berry filling, baked in a traditional crust, then decorated with white frosting and blue sprinkles. Place your order at SweetLucysPies.com or call.

2.) The Cleburne Railroaders, an MLB minor league partner team, have six home games coming up at The Depot (1906 Brazzle Blvd, Cleburne, 817-945-8705). Every game has its own special flair. Tonight and Wed, Jul 5, are Dollar Hot Dog Nights. On Thursday, enjoy a $3 Hop & Sting Beer. Friday Night Fireworks happen next, sponsored by La Moderna. Sunday is Military Appreciation Night. Along with military personnel, kids also get in free. Then, there are the Fourth of July fireworks at the end of the game on Tuesday. Tickets start at $18 at ILoveBaseball.com.

3.) Don’t forget your #FurryFriends this weekend. Three Dog Bakery in Arlington (817 E Lamar Blvd, 817-795-3165) and Mansfield (3300 E Broad St, Ste 142, 817-592-3531) have Inde-Paw-Dence Day Meals for dogs that have been taste-tested by a Corgi named Violet. For $17.76 per meal, your pup can enjoy a corndog, “pawtato” fries, a flag cookie, apple pie, and a personalized bone cookie. Call to order in advance. Pickup days will be Sat-Tue. For more details, follow Facebook.com/3DogArlington.

4.) The Stockyards are celebrating America’s birthday now thru Tuesday. On Mon, Jul 3, and Tue, Jul 4, enjoy free flags and $4 Shiners. Events include the PBR Stockyards Showcase 7:30pm Thu, Stockyards Championship Rodeo 7:30pm Fri and 1:30pm Sat-Sun, and the Bullfighters Only Showdown II 8pm Sat at the Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025). There’s also music by Salt Creek, Proud Country, Monty Dawson, and DJ Luv Fri-Mon.

5.) Many Friday nights throughout the year, the Palace Theatre (300 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3100), a restored 1940s-era cinema, shows a variety of classic films. The First Friday Film Series features blockbusters and fan favorites. Just in time to get out of the heat, the original Jurassic Park screens at 7:30pm Fri for $6. There is much to see and do near the theater, including eating at some great restaurants. If you bring a same-day receipt to the Palace from any Grapevine restaurant, you will receive complimentary popcorn at the concession stand. For more info on this and other July Fourth weekend festivities, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

6.) Klyde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, 214-716-4500) is celebrating Independence Day 7pm-10pm Sat. Along with the family-fun games, live music from Angel White with Prophets & Outlaws, and citywide pyrotechnic display synced to a curated playlist by Dallas native DJ Lucy Wrubel, there will be a ton of food trucks. The event is free to attend, but bring some cash to try The Butcher’s Son, Cone Creamery, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs, Greek Lover, Halal Mother Truckers, Palmer’s Hot Chicken, Serious Salads, Sushi Dojo, Taste of Cuba, What’s the Flava, or Yummy Pizza. For more information, visit KlydeWarrenPark.org.

7.) On Sat, Jul 8, from 8am to 4pm, the 38th Annual Parker County Peach Festival sweetens up Historic Downtown Weatherford. Along with 200-plus activities, arts and crafts opportunities, and food-but-not-peaches vendors, there are tons of peaches to try. Get your fill of homemade peach cobbler, ice cream, pie, smoothies, and fresh peaches. Tickets are $10 at PeachFestivalTX.com.

8.) Above all else, spend the holiday with family and friends at the many local, independent businesses around North Texas. That’s what we Weeklyteers will be up to Mon-Tue. Not working. Nope. Not doing it. Like many of you, we will enjoy a four-day weekend, then tumble into the workweek early Wednesday. (Translation: The Weekly offices will be closed for the holiday. Next week’s paper will be put to bed a day late and hit the stands Thu, Jul 6, for our first issue of July.) Be safe out there!