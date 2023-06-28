From arts and culture to sporting events and everything in between, there’s something special to do all the time in Downtown Arlington, including these upcoming events. Visitors like you help us Light Up Arlington on the daily. (See what we did there?) Join us in July, won’t you?

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Austin-based singer-songwriter Bob Schneider, former frontman of The Ugly Americans and The Scabs, has become one of the most celebrated musicians in the state. His catalog is both uplifting and sober, unafraid to tackle powerful subjects like alienation, drug addiction, and lost romance, in addition to celebrating life’s joys. He has released more than a dozen albums, written over 1,000 songs, and is a published author who doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. In fact, he’s doing a free show at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, 817-543-4308) on Sunday. For more info, visit DowntownArlington.org/do/free-concert-bob-schneider.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Join us for an evening of free family fun at Light Up Arlington at 6pm. This year’s celebration includes some of the top musical acts in the North Texas region, food trucks, vendors, and more. Bands will play on four stages starting at 6pm outside the Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St) and Grease Monkey (200 N Mesquite St), 6:30pm outside of City Tower (101 S Mesquite St), and 7pm at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St). Then, a 20-minute fireworks display will begin at 9:50pm set to music on 95.9 The Ranch FM.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Light Up Arlington isn’t the only way to celebrate Independence Day. Head on back to Downtown on Tuesday morning for the beloved Arlington Independence Day Parade! Started in 1965, it is one of the largest 4th of July parades in Texas, so be sure to arrive early. The parade kicks off at 9 am. Line up to see colorful floats, antique cars, marching bands, unicyclists, and other parade entries wind through Downtown. For more info about Monday night and Tuesday morning activities, visit DowntownArlington.org/events/light-up-arlington.

FRIDAY – SATURDAY, JULY 7-8

Actor Major Attaway of New York’s famed New Amsterdam Theatre is back for two nights. See The Genie’s Jukebox 8pm Fri-Sat, Jul 7-8 at Theatre Arlington (305 W Main St, 817-275-7661). Attaway is here to grant all your musical wishes, “My quest to Agrabah has been nothing short of extraordinary, I’ll be posting the most magical moment!” Tickets are $25 at TheatreArlington.org.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Join Arlington Yoga Center, The Sanford House Inn & Spa, and Restaurant506 for a morning that promises to feel and taste good! At the Brunch x Yoga event from 9am to 11am, you will enjoy an outdoor practice with plenty of room to social distance in the lush and green Grand Courtyard of the Sanford House Inn (506 N Center St, 817-861-2129). It starts with an all-level, outdoor practice followed by delicious brunch noms from Restaurant506. Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite.com and include an hour of yoga, a free mimosa, and 10% off brunch at the Sanford House. BYOM (Bring your own mat) and water. Be sure to call in for a reservation at Restaurant 506 to ensure a table right after yoga. Tickets are limited, so pre-registration IS required.

WEDNESDAYS thru JULY 26

The absolute best trivia on Wednesdays is held by Pub Guys Trivia at Division Brewing (506 E Main St, 682-276-1276). Come compete against and meet some of the smartest people in North Texas in a friendly, welcoming environment with some of the best beer made in Texas.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Born and raised in Kentucky farm country, country artist John Conlee grew up plowing fields, slopping hogs, harvesting grain, raising tobacco and tending cattle. He began his crusade to save the family farm system several years ago, performing a concert in Omaha, Nebraska in June 1985 as a benefit for the National Farmers Organization. So naturally, when Willie Nelson announced his plans for the Farm Aid concerts, Conlee offered his services and over the course of nine different Farm Aid events has helped raise 13 million dollars to aid the family farmer. He is a gifted entertainer, but would rather spend his “off the road” time working on his 32 acre farm outside of Nashville. But lucky for us, he’s touring and his show is headed to Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, 817-226-4400) at 8pm. Tickets are $20-$80 on Eventbrite.com.

NOW thru SEPTEMBER 24

Tylor Swift made a major impact during her three-night concert series in Arlington this spring. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection at the Arlington Museum of Art (201 W Main St, 817-275-4600) explores Swift as an evolving, boundary-pushing artist. The exhibition will feature original costumes, photographs, videos, and more representing several of her creative periods, or “eras.” The exhibit can be seen 10am-5pm daily thru Sun, Sept 24. Tickets are $20 at ArlingtonMuseum.org.

NOW thru SEPTEMBER 24

The folks at Arlington Museum of Art are also presenting Girl in a Country Song: Women of Country Music, featuring rarely-seen photographs of country music legends, including Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Tanya Tucker, Patsy Cline, and LeAnn Rimes by award-winning celebrity photographer Raeanne Rubenstein. Also, check out the Hometown Harmonies exhibit, featuring personal memorabilia from celebrated musical artists Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, and Kirstin Maldonado. Admission to Girl in a Country Song and Hometown Harmonies is included in your ticket to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection. For more info, visit ArlingtonMuseum.org