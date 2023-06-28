Fort Worth’s Fourth, one of the largest fireworks shows in the area, will light up the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700) on Tue, Jul 4. General admission is free. For information about activities and times, check out FortWorthFourth.com. Beyond the Fort, there are tons of other things to do.

Arlington hosts its annual Light Up Arlington event on Mon, Jul 3. For a full rundown of everything, turn the page and check out this week’s center spread sponsored by Downtown Arlington Inc. or visit DowtownArlington.org.

For Flower Mound’s Independence Fest 2023 (5pm-10:30pm Tue, Jul 4), the Eli Young Band — famous for “Crazy Girl” and “Drunk Last Night” — will perform at Bakersfield Park (1201 Duncan Ln, Flower Mound, 972-955-7328). Get there early as there are activities all day long, including a children’s parade, a vintage car show, a shopping area with local vendors, and fireworks at the end. This event is free to attend. For more info, visit Flower-Mound.com/Festival.

Weatherford also has Texas country on the agenda for the town’s annual Spark in the Park event. From 6pm to 10pm Tue, Jul 4, head to Heritage Park (317 Santa Fe Dr, 817-598-4124) for a free concert by Pat Green followed by fireworks with choreographed music broadcast on KMQX/102.5 and 88.5 FM.

If you’re looking to get away from the heat — like far, far away — Visit Denver invites you to the Mile High City, where the weather is cooler, for a Fan Expo (comics, sci-fi, and more) Fri-Sun, the Cherry Creek Arts Festival Sat-Sun, and Independence Eve on Mon, Jul 3, at Civic Center Park. For details, visit Denver.org.

And then there’s Willie Nelson.

While Dallas does have free fireworks 4:30pm-10pm Tue, Jul 4, at Fair Park (3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, 469-945-3247), you should start the party with a concert on Friday. The Outlaw Music Festival begins at 4:35pm at Dos Equis Pavilion (3839 S Fitzhugh Av, 214-421-1111) with Willie Nelson, Flatland Cavalry, Whiskey Myers, Brittney Spencer, and more. Tickets start at $35 at LiveNation.com.

You can also see Willie at the annual Willie Nelson & Family 4th of July Picnic in Austin at 2pm Tue, Jul 4, at Q2 Stadium (10414 Mc Kalla Pl, 512-572-8932). Along with the guest of honor, this 50th-anniversary celebration features special guests Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam with Asleep at the Wheel, Sierra Ferrell, Particle Kid, Shakey Graves, and Shane Smith & The Saints. Tickets start at $49 at SeatGeek.com.

If you’ve never seen Willie Nelson live, do it sooner than later. I hate to be the one to break it to you, but Willie just turned 90. We have only a few summers left to party with the Red Headed Stranger. Just this month, a concert film celebrating his 90th birthday came out in theaters. For more on that, visit WillieNelson90Experience.com.