Friday, August 4, 2023

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) and its in-house restaurant, Cafe Modern, present First Friday at the Modern. Gallery admission is always free on Fridays, but 5pm-8pm this evening, you can also enjoy drink specials, complimentary light bites, and live music by the First Friday House Band in the museum’s Grand Lobby. For a complimentary 20-minute docent-led tour, be there by 6:30pm.

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Hearth Wisdom (2899 W Pioneer Pkwy, Arlington, 682-323-5085) invites you to “enter the enchanted world of magical insects with Juniper Winterstorm” at the first installment of the metaphysical shop’s new insect-oriented class. At 3pm, learn about the symbolism tied to different groups of insects and how to connect with them on your own time. (No live insects will actually be in attendance.) Admission is $5.

Sunday, August 6, 2023

What are a few of your favorite things? Mine include the songs of Rogers and Hammerstein and free events. If you agree, head to First United Methodist Church (422 Church St, Grapevine, 817-481-2559) at 3pm for the annual Sounds of Summer Concert: A Few of My Favorite Things featuring Broadway hits and contemporary and traditional songs performed by Chancel Choir, Fishers of Men, and Grace Notes. There is no cost to attend.

Monday, August 7, 2023

The Fort Worth Songwriters’ Association (FWSA.com) hosts a free open-mic night every Monday at 6pm at The Point Restaurant (1349 Bomber Rd, Fort Worth, 817-246-9168). This jam session is a simple plug-and-play with ”no bands, no drums, and no symphony orchestras.”

Tuesday, August 8, 2023

In 2022, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) launched an outdoor sculpture space on the museum grounds. The current exhibit, Elizabeth Turk’s The Tipping Point: Echoes of Extinction, is the third installation of that program. The works are vertical sound sculptures of bird species that are endangered or extinct. The Carter says each piece is a “sculptural visualization of the call of a bird that has reached, or surpassed, a tipping point” and “stands as a totemic memorial to a particular species, reminding us of our role in the precious and delicate — and quickly changing — environment.” Utilize the accompanying QR codes to hear each bird’s song. Tipping Point is on view thru Wed, May 1, 2024. The museum is open 10am-5pm Tue-Sat and noon-5pm Sun.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

As part of the cleverly named tour Dark Side of the Mule, rock/jam band Gov’t Mule will perform with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at 7pm at Starplex (3839 S Fitzhugh Av, Dallas, 214-421-1111). Oh, excuse me. I mean Dos Equis Pavilion. Given the pedigrees of both groups — Gov’t Mule is an Allman Brothers side project and Bonham is the son of legendary Led Zep drummer John Bonham — this should be a great show. Tickets start at $19 at LiveNation.com.

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Texas Movie Bistro (3980 Boat Club Rd, Fort Worth, 817-238-7764) hosts a Summer Series with family-friendly movies at 11am Mon-Fri for only $2 per person. The final film is Trolls World Tour running daily thru today.