Citing a termination of the lease due to the sale of the building, Amy’s Restaurant (1537 N Main St, Ste A, Fort Worth, 817-841-28960) — a former winner of our Best Salsa award — will close on Sun, Aug 20, after 16 years in business. Amy’s says they’re searching for a new location and hope to reopen in November.

Anderson Distillery & Grill (400 S Oak St, Ste 100, Roanoke, 817-203-0623) just announced that this Sunday will be their final day in business at the current location. On Facebook, the team says they intend to reopen in Denton in the future. For further updates, follow Facebook.com/AndersonDistillery.

On the way back from another call on Saturday evening, Engine 12 of the Fort Worth Fire Department noticed flames coming from the back of the building at Exchange and Ellis avenues. Cantina Cadillac Bar (124 W Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-6622) was on fire. FWFD said the three-alarm fire was declared under control two hours later. On Facebook, Cantina Cadillac said the building is salvageable. The club has only smoke and water damage and plans to reopen. In the meanwhile, this beloved watering hole in the Stockyards is temporarily closed.

Local wholesale roaster Enduro Coffee has been planning to open a storefront in the River Arts District for quite a while, and now it looks like it will happen in October. The new Cafe Enduro (400 Oakhurst Scenic Dr, Fort Worth) will feature a full espresso bar, local breakfast tacos, pastries, various iced teas, and other refreshments for the hikers and bikers off the trail. “We aim to be a stopping point for a quick recharge,” owner Anthony Parrotta says. “There will be indoor and outdoor seating, bike racks, a filtered water bottle fill station, and water bowls outside for the pups.” Read more about Enduro in Breaking Ground(s) at FWWeekly.com.

Along with Ol’ South Pancake House and The Rim, another heavy hitter is headed to Burleson. Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is bringing its made-from-scratch cuisine, all-day happy hours, and festive atmosphere to 135 W Ellison St in an area known as Old Town Burleson, where open containers are allowed. Guests can order food and drinks at a walk-up window and then explore the surroundings on foot with a beverage in hand starting Mon, Aug 21.

