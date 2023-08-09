As someone with no children, I live vicariously through my friends and their kids on social media. I’m also reliving high school by binge-watching Riverdale, but that’s a story for another day. For those of you with kids IRL, here are some events for you to consider as we all head #BacktoSchool.

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

With the kids back in school, maybe you’re ready to get out and about instead of #WorkingFromHome. In honor of National Coworking Day, Ensemble Coworking (1617 Park Place Av, Ste 110, Fort Worth, 817-984-3633) invites you to Lunch & Brew: Blind Beer Tasting at noon. This event will allow you to check out a coworking environment for free, meet new adult friends, and taste-test complimentary beer. Bring your own lunch.

Thursday, August 10, 2023

How about a trivia night for those of you who always got As on those pop quizzes in school? Every Thursday, Geeks Who Drink hosts Trivia at The Hop. Head to HopFusion (200 E Broadway Av, Fort Worth 682-841-1721) at 8pm with a team of up to six people — or join up with some new friends on-site — for beer specials, trivia games, and prizes. There is no cost to attend.

Friday, August 11, 2023

How was the first week of school? Kids young and old can burn off some energy at Jared’s Epic Blaster Battle and show off their Nerf gun skills from 7pm to 11pm at AT&T Stadium (1 AT&T Way, Arlington). This event is the eighth battle hosted by Rockwall native social influencer Jared Guynes, but it has grown to include markets nationwide. Tickets start at $20 per person on Eventbrite.com.

Saturday, August 12, 2023

I don’t know what they do in other states, but here in Texas, the comptroller’s office gives parents a break on some items their kids need for school. While the office encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses during Tax-Free Weekend, at the Weekly, we want you to get hyperlocal. Head to your mom-and-pop retailers like Cartan’s Shoes (1201 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-7463) Fri-Sun and enjoy tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks (sold for less than $100). For all the details, visit Comptroller.Texas.gov and search by the term “Sales Tax Holiday.”

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Are you looking to refresh your kids’ rooms, your home office, or your home in general for the new school year? This weekend, get some ideas at the third annual Fort Worth Fall Home & Garden Show. You can find everything you need for home and garden projects under the roof of the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469) 2pm-6pm Fri, 10am-6pm Sat, or 11am-5pm Sun. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit FortWorthHomeShow.com.

Monday, August 14, 2023

Did you find inspiration at the Home & Garden Show over the weekend? It may be time to acquire some of your dream items. North Texas artist Patricia Rodriguez of TigerBee Arts (@galleryrodriguez) has a show you can check out at the Kessler Theater (1230 W Davis St, Dallas, 214-272-8346) thru Tuesday. Homegrown is for all ages and is free to attend. You can also see her contemporary works at Facebook.com/TigerBeeArts.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Because you have nothing else to do, here is a project to take on this second week of school. As promised in our Creature Comforts edition, I will now tell you how your child’s teacher can adopt a cow as a mascot for their classroom. There is no cost. Simply enroll at DiscoveryDairy.com/Adopt-a-Cow by Fri, Sep 15. If you are one of the first 30,000 to sign up, you will receive a portal link to connect with a host farmer via an online message board in October, then receive a photo of your calf and an official adoption certificate in the mail by November.