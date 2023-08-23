Finally, all of the artists that Singing Hearts has worked with since the company formed four years ago will be put on wax.

Until then, Singing Hearts/The Early Years, Vol. 1 will hit all streaming platforms Friday.

Singing Hearts, the brainchild of Johndavid Bartlett, Casey Stanislaw, and Joe Tacke, is a production company/consulting service to “help people get heard,” Bartlett said.

The timing of Vol. 1 is right, he added. “When we started to develop some new projects, I thought it was time that some past projects get a spotlight.”

Tracks by Denver Williams & The Gas Money, Jacob Furr, Tommy Luke, Bruce Magnus, and Jenna Clark, plus a live recording of Williams’ former psych-rock outfit Chillamundo, will make up the LP.

Vol. 1 is $10 but free to stream. Bartlett and company intend to release more Singing Hearts material in the fall.

“We are ecstatic,” Bartlett said. “The bands are excited, too. I think it’s important that artists have direct connections to the platforms they use to get their music out with a human connection. Singing Hearts is about the artists.”