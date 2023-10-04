Did you pick up your copy of Best Of 2023 in stands last week? If not, you missed out on a glorious pop-art-meets-the Fort special edition, one of the best we’ve ever published. Never fear. There are still two ways to check it out on our website. On the homepage at FWWeekly.com, you will find all the sections in an article format. You will also find the whole issue cover to cover in our Magazines drop-down. (Think: #PicturePages.)

What you will not find are write-ups about our Readers’ Choice winners. While the Critic’s Choice awards come with a blurb about why the critic chose them, the readers’ opinions were tallied, and the cream rose to the top by name alone. In the spirit of learning more about the businesses that our voters were really into, our ATE DAY8 a Week column will feature some of our Best Of 2023 Readers’ Choice winners through October.

1.) If you’re looking for a new furry friend, head to Stir Crazy Baked Goods (1251 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-862-9058), our Readers’ Choice for the best bakery, 11am-2pm Saturday. Along with enjoying a variety of baked goods, you can meet some adoptable dogs from Fort Worth Animal Services (another Best Of winner). There is also a dog toy drive at the Stir Crazy for Dogs event, so bring something squeaky!

2.) Along with winning the Readers’ Choice for best chicken-fried steak and best martini, Lucile’s Stateside Bistro (4700 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-4761) was also the critic’s pick for the best brunch. As one fan on the restaurant’s social media said, “If they had a category for best wood-fired veggies, y’all would have taken that one, too!” Visit this winner 10am-9pm Sun, 11am-9pm Mon-Thu, 11am-10pm Fri, and 10am-10pm Sat and find out for yourself.

3.) Kelly’s Onion Burgers (@KellysOnionBurgers) won the most readers’ votes for the best food truck. The simple menu would make for easy choices at your next event. Along with the basic onion burger, you can add cheese, make it a double, or make it a meal with regular fries or onion cheese fries. To book them, DM them on social media or email KellysOnionBurgers@gmail.com today.

4.) While now a staple of Magnolia, Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken (1067 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-927-4693) has won over our readers’ hearts with the best fried chicken. This full-service restaurant makes hand-battered “Southern spicey” (not Nashville spicy) fried chicken with fresh-made coleslaw and potato salad. The sides are sweeter to offset the heat as the chicken is hot. Save room for dessert. Gus’s also serves chocolate chess, pecan, and sweet potato pies.

5.) Known for its modern interpretation of classic dishes and its insistence on using only high-quality fresh ingredients, Maharaja Indian Restaurant (6308 Hulen Bend Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-263-7156) is this year’s favorite Indian food as voted by our readers. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery to Fort Worth. For more info or to order online, visit MaharajaIndianFortWorth.com.

6.) Italian food winner Nonna Tata (1400 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-0250) knows Italian cuisine and loves to share that knowledge with fans and followers. Recently, I learned from Nonna Tata that nuts, including almonds, chestnuts, hazelnuts, and pistachios, add texture and flavor to both the restaurant’s savory and sweet dishes. “Our Firenze 07 has a winning combination of pork sausage, sage, and crisp walnuts that sets it apart from most meat sauces you find in the States. We think it’s what makes the dish so craveable. Have you tried it yet?” No, I haven’t. But I’m about to!

7.) Having recently celebrated 20 years in the community, Chadra Mezza & Grill (1701 Galveston Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-3992) intends to carry on delivering and doing pickup orders Wed-Sat and providing catering Mon-Sat of some of the best Mediterranean food around. For updates on dine-in options, keep an eye on Facebook.com/ChadraMezza.

8.) After 10 years at its original location in Burleson, Old Texas Brewing Company opened a spot in Fort Worth at 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd (817-386-0752) this year. Our readers are all about it. Sometime soon, head to Old Texas Brewing for our readers’ favorite queso served by the best waitstaff and get a drink from the best bartender, Jason McKay.