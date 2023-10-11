Thursday, October 12, 2023

Local Alice in Wonderland-ish-themed pub The Rabbit Hole (3237 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-7160) hosts karaoke every Thursday night. At 8pm, go down the … oh, you know where for great tunes and singers, chef-made tacos, and a $5 Crown-and-down drink special.

Friday, October 13, 2023

God willing and the creek don’t rise, the first Friday on the Green of the fall season is here. Black Tie Dynasty headlines at 9pm at Magnolia Green (1201 Lipscomb St, 817-923-1649) on the Near Southside. Phantomelo, The Cush, Amanda Victoria, and DJ WoodyWood will open, starting at 5pm. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday, October 14, 2023

From 4pm to 7pm, Ol’ South Pancake House (1509 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-336-0311) welcomes the Hot Rods & Hotcakes classic car show hosted by DDRockinRods.com in the parking lot. There is no cost to attend.

Friday, October 15, 2023

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160) has been hosting ¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture & Heritage, and today is the final day. Performances, dining, shopping, and exhibits representing Latin American culture brighten the entire garden via art, native plants, and garden design. These events are free with general admission tickets ($6-12 at FWBR.org/Events/Celebramos.

Saturday, October 16, 2023

Don’t forget that The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicida_ftw) now hosts shows by Claws Out Comedy (@ClawsOutComedy). “Come see PURRfessional comedians working out their acts every Monday night at Cicada,” says Claws Out owner Monna. “There are new lineups each week.” There is no cover, and draft beers are a dollar off.

Sunday, October 17, 2023

Tonight is another installment of the Tuesday Evening Lecture Series at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215). Guest speaker Charles Gaines will discuss his vast project The American Manifest, a public work in three parts over two years at three locations. Tickets are free at the Modern’s information desk starting at 4pm, and the event begins at 6pm.

Monday, October 18, 2023

Performing at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000) as part of his Be Funny Tour is Nate Bargatze, who has performed on Conan and Fallon and in his own specials on Netflix and Prime. Plus, you can also find him at YouTube.com/@NateLand. Tickets start at $35.75 via Ticketmaster.com.