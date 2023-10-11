Did you pick up your copy of Best Of 2023 in stands last week? If not, you missed out on a glorious Pop-Art-meets-the-Fort special edition that was one of the best we’ve ever published. Never fear. There are still two ways to check it out on our website.

When you revisit Best Of 2023 at FWWeekly.com, you will find many places to shop in our Getting & Spending section. Critic’s Choice awards came with blurbs about why the critic chose these places, but as you know by now, Readers’ Choice was all about the vote count. Why did y’all pick these folks? Here are a few theories.

A very popular winner in our Getting & Spending section was Dark Age Tattoos (2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, 682-499-5734). Along with winning Readers’ Choice Top 5 for customer service, Dark Ago also won for best tattoo studio and best place to buy jewelry. Jewelry? That one is a head-scratcher until you realize Dark Age does piercings. Specializing in luxury body piercings, Fort Worth’s “premier piercing destination” stocks jewelry by Buddha Jewelry Organics, Junipurr, Kiwi Diamonds, LeRoi, Maya Jewelry, Modern Mood, Quetzallia, and Tawapa. #Fancy

This year, during our voting phase for Best Of, we included a Wildcard category and encouraged you to write in some things we may have missed. You did not disappoint. Being readers and all, it was nice to see a request for a bookstore category that we did not previously include. (Being publishers and all, we will rectify this moving forward.) More specifically, many of you are fans of Monkey and Dog Books (3808 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-489-5747). A hidden treasure in the W 7th corridor, it’s an independent bookseller with plenty of cozy spots to sit down and read and a variety of special events throughout the year. Best indeed!

The nearby Foundry District is also home to a mecca for #SneakerHeads. Kicks Source (200 Carroll St, Ste 160, Fort Worth, 682-970-5634) is minority-owned and aims to “bring something fresh to sneaker culture.” Along with winning Readers’ Choice for the best place to buy gifts, Kicks Source also made the Top 5 for customer service.

In the furniture category, Unclaimed Freight won the most reader votes. A subsidiary of Furniture Mart USA, Unclaimed has locations throughout the country. Here in Texas, the local owners are very much focused on our area. Along with the Fort Worth outpost (9320 S Fwy, 817-568-2683), there are two in Arlington, one in Haslet, and another in White Settlement. Sounds pretty local to me!

To scope out other great places for shopping — and drinking and eating and visiting and more — find Best Of 2023 in our Best Of drop-down menu (or right below the “trending now” section on the homepage) at FWWeekly.com.