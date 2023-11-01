With three important things happening Saturday and the World Series in our own backyard, I’m breaking Night & Day protocol this week. Again. Here are some events for your consideration in the coming days.

Wednesday – Saturday, November 1-4, 2023

Hailing from Arlington, Texas (not Dallas, Ted Cruz — geez), the Texas Rangers are in the World Series. I thought I’d let you know in case you’ve lost WiFi under your rock. All World Series games are streaming on Fubo at 7:03pm CST, and there’s still time to sign up for a free trial or find your new favorite sports bar. Game 5 on Wednesday will be in Arizona, but there are tons of watch parties all around North Texas. Since our press day falls on Tuesdays and our crystal ball is in the repair shop, Game 4 results are not yet in. If the Rangers win Games 4 and 5, that’s it. Go, ’Gers! If they do not and Games 6 and possibly 7 become necessary, we’ll have the homefield advantage on Friday and Saturday. Now I’ve told you everything I know about this thing. Go, me!

Friday, November 3, 2023

At 7pm, grab blankets and popcorn, put the kids in the car, and head to Movie Night at Burnett Park (501 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1692) for a screening of Elemental. Along with free admission, there will be free parking, prizes, and contests. For more information, visit DFWI.org/do/movie-nights-in-burnett-park.

Saturday, November 4, 2023

From 5am (yes, you read that right) to 10:30pm Sat-Sun, Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-698-0700) hosts the North Texas Food Truck Challenge. Twenty of them will showcase signature dishes via 4-oz samples in the hopes of winning $10,000 in cash prizes, including a people’s choice award of $2,500. There is no general admission fee for the event, and sample vouchers will be available for purchase. After the awards, trucks will offer expanded menu items. As a kickoff to the event, a VIP pre-party will be held today featuring a drone show 200 feet in the air delivered by Guinness Book of World Records holders Sky Drone Elements. The drone show is free, and the VIP experience requires a ticket and includes food, beverage, and entertainment. For more info and pricing, visit NorthTexasFoodTruckChallenge.com.

Two winners from Best Of 2023 are joining forces. Drag With Me: The Show has moved venues. As of today, their new home is Halos Bar & Grill ft. Rainbow 2.0 (3500 Alta Mere Dr, Fort Worth, 682-250-2923). Pre-purchased show tickets at their former venue will be honored for today’s Selena y Las Diva Vol. III Drag Brunch with mimosa towers and new menu items from noon to 3pm. For more details, follow Facebook.com/DragWithMe.TheShow.

At 2pm today, students from the Ballet Folklorico Aztexa de Fort Worth will showcase their work at this annual recital featuring traditional attire, dance, and music, plus a special performance by guest singer Carolina Imperial, at Rose Marine Theater (1440 N Main St, Fort Worth, 817-624-8333). Tickets are $20 in advance at ArtesdelaRosa.org or $25 at the door.

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Every Sunday thru year-end, ladies can enjoy free yoga classes at the Fort Worth Water Gardens (1502 Commerce St, 817-392-7111) hosted by Women’s Empowerment Yoga DFW (BuildaBetterHood.com). All skill levels are welcome. Four types of sessions repeat every four weeks, each with a different focus, including strength, reflection, focus, and completion. For more details, find the group at Facebook.com/WomensEmpowermentYogaDFW.

Monday, November 6, 2023

Weekly thru Dec 11, Jackie-O’s (609 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @JackiOs.FTW) is the home for Karaoke Mondays presented by Bernt Toast Entertainment. The singing starts at 9pm with a reverse happy hour 9pm-midnight. No … cover. (Hey-o!)

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tonight is 2023’s final installment of the Tuesday Evening Lecture Series at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215). The Modern’s curator of education, Terri Thornton, will be joined by colleague Helen Molesworth, a curator and the author of Opening Questions: Thirty Years of Writing About Art.