1.) Alamo Draft House (3220 Town Center Tr, Denton, 940-441-4402) would like to let you know that “the best Thanksgiving traditions start with film, food, and fun.” (Translation: Alamo is open on Thanksgiving Day.) Instead of cooking, or after you finish, head to the movies, enjoy a Candy Cane Shake, and see a new film like The Marvels, Napoleon, Trolls Band Together, Wish, or so much more. For tickets and showtimes, visit DraftHouse.com/DFW.

2.) This season, Central Market Fort Worth (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700) offers six different chef-prepared meals, including an option to serve a complete feast for up to 14 guests. In addition to the magnificent meals and mains, savory sides and pies are available to order à la carte, as are tamales and five different types of brie en croute. For all the options, including menu and pickup details, go to FWWeekly.com under Blotch/Living Local or visit CentralMarket.com/Holiday.

3.) Still looking for dining options for Thanksgiving? Brazilian steakhouse Chamas do Brazil (4606 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817-375-0250) still has dinner reservations for Thursday 5pm-9:30pm. A churrasco place, Chamas offers scrumptious slices of beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, plus the salad bar is killer. Reservations can be made via ChamasdoBrazil.com, but you will need to call if your party is 12 or larger.

4.) Now thru the end of November, dig into the burger of the month at Flip’s Grill in Fort Worth (6631 Fossil Bluff Dr, 817-847-4424) and Grapevine (415 W Hwy 114, 817-251-9800). The $15 Gobbler includes a handcrafted turkey patty, smoked cheddar cheese, and herb stuffing topped with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.

5.) The Kimpton Harper Hotel (714 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-332-7200) invites you to its award-winning Italian restaurant il Modo for a special three-course Thanksgiving dinner 2pm-9pm Thu. For $45 per person, enjoy your choice of kale Caesar salad or butternut squash soup and herb-roasted turkey with sage gravy, lemon-scented broccolini, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, Italian sausage stuffing, cranberry jam, traditional spaghetti pomodoro, and pumpkin pie. The regular brunch at il Modo will also be available 6:30am-2pm. Call for reservations.

6.) You can still bring home a Texas-sized (and -inspired) Thanksgiving meal from Loop 9 BBQ (2951 S Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, 469-789-5182). For $95, you get a whole smoked turkey with housemade gravy and a newly released pecan pie created by Fort Worth’s own Sweet Lucy’s Pies (3520 Bluebonnet Cir, 817-727-6009). Additional sides are available a la carte. Reheating instructions make it super easy. To order, call ASAP or go to Loop9BBQ.OftenDining.

7.) As always, Ol’ South Pancake House is open 365 days a year, including Thanksgiving Day. You can dine in 24/7 in Fort Worth (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-031) or 6am-10pm in Burleson (225 E Renfro St, 817-989-9090), or you can order a feast to go. Serving four, Ol’ South’s Thanksgiving Day family meal comes with oven-roasted turkey (3 lbs), cornbread dressing (64 oz), giblet gravy (32 oz), dinner rolls (eight), cranberry sauce (12 oz), and your choice of sides (two), including candied yams, carrots, mac ’n’ cheese, mashed potatoes, or squash casserole. While you’re at it, pick up some holiday gift items, like the German pancake mix for $14.99.

8.) Cajun fried turkeys are back at Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe. For $115, enjoy a 15-pound Cajun fried turkey, three housemade sides of your choice, and a family-sized portion of bread pudding or a whole pecan pie. The feast serves 10-12 people, and if you’re in charge of only the turkey, show up with a fully fried bird to your Thanksgiving feast for only $95. Preorder now by calling your nearest Razzoo’s (there are three in Fort Worth) as quantities are limited. Visit Razzoos.com/locations.