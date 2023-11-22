Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Every Thanksgiving, many people watch The Last Waltz, Scorsese’s documentary about The Band’s final concert filmed at a star-studded Thanksgiving dinner in 1978. Every Thanksgiving Eve, Tanstaafl Pub (409 N Bowen Rd, Pantego, 817-460-9506) hosts tribute masters Velvet Love Box and friends, who perform the material live. The pub’s 11th Annual There’s No Such Thing as a Last Waltz is free to attend and starts at 9pm.

Thursday, November 23, 2023

If it is your tradition to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this morning, be on the lookout for the Spirit of America dance team’s performance. Two dance teams from North Texas made the squad this year, including the girls from Steppin’ Out Dance Company in Mesquite and Trinity Christian Academy in Addison. Plus, the sophomore members of the Kilgore College Rangerettes will lead the performance. While watching the parade, I will sort through the Black Friday deals. Note to self: Be on the lookout for tall black boots.

Friday, November 24, 2023

From 10:30am to 9pm Fri-Sat and noon to 5pm Sun, Downtown McKinney (111 N Tennessee St, 972-547-2660) offers its annual Home for the Holidays event. The tree lighting takes place Friday at 6:15pm. Before and after, plus all weekend, visit with Santa, do crafts, ride a carousel, and more. There is no cost to attend.

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Is a piano on your holiday wish list? Fort Worth ISD is having an instrument sale that includes traditional pianos, digital pianos, and violins today thru Sunday by appointment. The school district’s Southwest and Diamond Hill-Jarvis high schools had the use of new first-class pianos and digital pianos on a no-cost basis for the 2022-23 school year through a partnership with the Rockley Family Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting music education. These instruments, and the ones made otherwise available, will be sold at a significant discount from manufacturer retail pricing to perpetuate this valuable program. The sale is at Jean McClung Middle School (3000 Forest Av, Fort Worth). To schedule a time, call 817-807-2547 or complete the form at FWISD.PianoSale.org/2023.

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Kick off the holiday season with the second annual Lightscape event at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160). Explore the whimsical nature of winter through color, fire, light, and music in this immersive experience that’s great for all ages. Lightscape is open now thru Mon, Jan 1. Tickets start at $15 at FWBG.org/Lightscape.

Monday, November 27, 2023

Weekly thru Mon, Dec 11, Jackie O’s (609 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, @JackieOs.FTW) on the Near Southside is the home for Karaoke Mondays presented by Bernt Toast Entertainment. The warbling starts at 9pm with a reverse happy hour 9pm-midnight. No cover. (Zing!)

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Plant & Sip will be at Funky Picnic (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, Fort Worth, 817-708-2739) at 7pm, and your first drink is on them. The featured project is Holiday Spirit, a wood container that will look great at your house or make the perfect gift. The instructor will guide you step by step, but you can change the design to suit your whim. You’ll also learn how easily and effortlessly succulent plants can take your home decor to the next level. The cost is $50 and includes all needed supplies. To attend, register at PlantandSip.com.