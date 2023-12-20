You have two weekends to decide what you’re doing for New Year’s Eve (Sun, Dec 31). Along with the shows submitted by our 2023 Music Awards nominees (#FWWMA23), there are great options all over town. Here’s what I’ve found so far in and around the Fort. You’re welcome.

The New Year’s Eve Party at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) features Drake Milligan on the Main Stage and Music Awards nominees Hazard County on the Honky Tonk Stage. Doors open at 6pm, giving you ample time to eat at the Honky Tonk Kitchen, shop at Billy Bob’s gift store, and check out some live bull riding at this year’s best music venue before the first note rings at 8pm. Tickets start at $45 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Music Awards best tribute winners Poo Live Crew are playing the Rockin’ in the New Year Party at Birdie’s Social Club (2736 W 6th St, Fort Worth, @BirdiesSocialClub) at 9pm. Tickets start at $10 at Prekindle.com.

Pinball wizards, head to the New Year’s Eve Arcade Party at Electric Starship Arcade (5620 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, 817-479-6366) from noon to midnight. For $10, receive an all-day pass for gameplay starting at noon with more than 100 retro arcade games set to free. The party starts at 8pm for those 21 and up with music by Vic-20. A variety of beers and more than 25 kinds of ciders along with hot dogs, Frito pies, nachos, and popcorn will be available for purchase.

Rock and metal fans should gather next weekend at the Haltom Theater (5601 Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678). This best-venue #FWWMA23 nominee has two big year-end shows on the books. The End of the Year 2023 Party in the Haltom Side Stage room with DJ P is 7pm Fri, Dec 29 (admission is $10), and the KISS tribute act Rock and Roll Over will perform with The Argonaut and Music Awards nominees Novakain at 7pm on New Year’s Eve. Tickets start at $30 at Eventbrite.com.

Grammy winner, Tejano songstress, and Panthy nominee Monica Saldivar will perform with Texas Latino, Los Musicos, and Pression at the New Year’s Eve Bash at Kazadorez Venue (2010 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-846-9206) at 7pm. Tickets start at $40 at TXVenue.com.

Two of Music Awards nominees, Big Heaven and The Troumatics, are playing with Sunny Disposition at the Eve of New Year’s Eve Party at Magnolia Motor Lounge (3803 Southwest Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-3344) — winner for best music club — at 9pm on Sat, Dec 30. Admission is $10. For NYE at MML, Joey Green will play along with Tyler Bond at 7pm. Tickets start at $25 at OuthouseTickets.com.

For the fifth year in a row, best country and Tejano winners the Squeezebox Bandits will perform at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890) at 10pm, this time with Mitchell Ford. Tickets start at $33 at TixR.com and include complimentary champagne for the midnight toast and some breakfast tacos.

With NYE falling on a Sunday, you can also catch #FWWMA23 best DJ nominee Reckless 1 in his natural habitat at the new Wonder Bar Fort Worth (910 Currie St, Fort Worth, 817-776-3174) starting at 7pm. No cover!

I’ll meet you back here next week with some New Year’s Eve events in other parts of North Texas. To submit your shows for potential future listings, please email Jennifer@FWWeekly.com.

As for who won all those Panthies at our 2023 Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards ceremony a few days ago, check out this week’s Music section. If you’re reading this online, visit https://bit.ly/FWW_The2023Panthies.