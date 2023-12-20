Thursday, December 21

I just can’t get enough of Elf. As I dozed off in front of it a few weeks ago, I decided to watch it again on deadline day this week while waiting to check pages. For a late dinner, I even made spaghetti (sans maple syrup). Having never seen it in the theater, I may have to head to Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, Arlington, 817-226-4400) at 7pm for a $5 screening. After all, I do live in the neighborhood and love me some Buddy the Elf. For more information on this and other movies in the ongoing classic film series, visit DowntownArlington.org/Movies.

Friday, December 22

You want the good news or the bad news first? Let’s start with the bad. As Big Rob’s just announced on social media that they’re closing permanently, there will be no more shows at the location, and we say goodbye to yet another bar that brought live music to the area. Sigh. Thankfully, the Xmas with Friends Thrash Metal Party featuring Silvertongue Devil, Chemicaust, Electric Vengeance, KTCM, and Serpent Priest is still happening at 7pm, but it’s now at the Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678), a nominee for best venue in our annual Music Awards. Tickets start at $10 on Evenbrite.com.

Saturday, December 23

The final performances of A Gospel Black Nativity at Jubilee Theatre (506 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-338-4411) are 7:30pm Wed-Fri and 3pm or 8pm today. Langston Hughes’ adaptation of the story of Jesus’ birth features an entirely Black cast singing original songs and traditional Christmas carols gospel-style. Tickets start at $32 (less with a student discount) at JubileeTheatre.org. You can also purchase them at the box office noon-5pm Tue-Fri and one hour before curtain time. (Read more about this production at FWWeekly.com in our article “A Joyful Message.”)

Sunday, December 24

Folk singer-songwriter Tommy Luke and his sidekick Dippy the Dawg host three weekly open-mic nights around town. Along with 8pm Tuesdays at McFly’s Pub (6104 LTJG Barnett Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-8272) and 7pm Wednesdays at Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill (1051 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-2116), you can also jam with them 8pm Sundays at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW). As two out of three were nominated for best open-mic night in our 2023 Music Awards, I bet these are fun evenings filled with tasty jams. (Congrats to Tommy and The Cicada on that Panthy win!)

Monday, December 25

Merry Christmas! Since today is a holiday and all, many places are closed. That is not true of the Stockyards Rodeo Rink (121 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-625-1025). From 1pm to 7pm today and at various hours daily thru Sun, Jan 7, stop by for a 90-minute ice skating session. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or FortWorthStockyards.com/Events/Stockyards-Rodeo-Rink. The cost is $25 per adult and $20 per child. Family four-packs are available for $80. Skate rental is included.

Tuesday, December 26

Plant & Sip (@PlantAndSip, 469-305-7163) will host Home for Christmas at Funky Picnic (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, Fort Worth, 817-708-2739) at 7pm, and your first drink is on them. The featured project is a crystal succulent bowl that will look great at your house or make the perfect gift. The instructor will guide you step-by-step, but you can change the design to suit your whim. You’ll also learn how easily and effortlessly succulents can spruce up your home decor. The cost is $50 and includes all needed supplies. To attend, register at PlantandSip.com.

Wednesday, December 27

On select Wednesdays at 2pm thru the end of January, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) hosts My Favorite Films, a series curated by the museum’s auditorium manager Tina Gorski, a lifelong cinephile. “The films in this series may hold special memories for you. No matter how many times you see them, they continue to draw you in one more time.” Today’s movie is The Dead (1987), which is quite the family affair. It’s directed by John Huston, stars his daughter Anjelica Huston, and is based on an adaptation by his son Tony Huston. Set at a holiday dinner in Ireland at the turn of the 20th century, The Dead sees its characters reflect on what it means to live and love. Tickets are $5 at the museum admission desk (free for Modern members) or at TheModern.org.