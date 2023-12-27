Along with the Fort Worth shows we listed last week, here are some others from around North Texas worth checking out on and around New Year’s Eve (Sun, Dec 31). Decision time is here. What’s it gonna be?

NYE Shows Around North Texas

Bourgeous plays at Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-852-6688) 8pm New Year’s Eve. Tickets include entry to the party, a Champagne toast, swag, and access to all the venues within the building, starting at $60 at AXS.com.

A Music Awards nominee for best country, Cory Cross will perform at Mama Tried (340 W Las Colinas Blvd, Ste 120, Irving, 469-351-0202) 10pm-midnight Sat, Dec 30. This newish honkytonk/sports bar (built in 2019) is situated on the Texas Lottery Plaza at Toyota Music Factory. There is no cost to attend.

Follow the golden road to unlimited devotion to Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-824-9933), where Forgotten Space featuring Stu Allen will perform the music of the Grateful Dead 8pm New Year’s Eve. Tickets start at $35 at Prekindle.com. And on the next day (Mon, Jan 1, 2024), nurse your hangover at the New Year’s Day Brunch at neighboring Sundown at Granada (3520 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-823-8305) 10am-4pm.

Usually, our pals The Toadies do a big NYE show in Fort Worth. This year, they’re heading east and throwing down the day before. See them with Local H and Riverboat Gamblers at The Factory in Deep Ellum (2713 Canton St, Dallas, @TheFactoryDE) 8pm Sat, Dec 30. Tickets start at $39.99 at AXS.com.

Make your last weekend of 2023 a trifecta with three solid shows at the Longhorn Ballroom (216 Corinth St, Dallas, 214-272-8346). Uncle Lucious and Shinyribs play 6:30pm Fri, Dec 29, followed by Kevin Fowler with Wynn Williams 6:30pm Sat, Dec 30, and Little Feat with Mico Marks 7:30pm New Year’s Eve. Tickets are 18-$30 at Prekindle.com.

For New Year’s Eve shows right here in Fort Worth, check out last week’s Crosstown Sounds at FWWeekly.com.

Future Sounds in Early January

Early January is looking good for many of our Music Awards nominees with shows in the area. Here are a few of those dates to keep in mind.

Wed, Jan 3

Folk nominees Tipps & Obermiller are starting a First Wednesday Residency at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW) at 8:30pm. Tonight’s guests include Ed Rogers, Chris Curtis (Sam the Lion), and Jayson Starkey (from Durant, Oklahoma). There is no cost to attend.

Thu-Sun, Jan 4-7

Some Funkytown folks will perform at the Live Music Revival at Six Springs Tavern (147 N Plano Rd, Richardson 469-917-3040) 4pm-11pm Thu-Fri, Jan 4-5; 1pm-11pm Sat, Jan 6; and 1pm-8pm Sun, Jan 7, to celebrate North Texas’ original live music scene. Song nominees Itchie Richie & The Burning Sensations play 7pm Fri, Jan 5, and Album nominees The Troumatics take the stage 6pm Sat, Jan 6. Admission is $10 per day.

Sat, Jan 6

In celebration of their new album Ambrosia, Metal nominees One-Eyed Monsters are throwing a release party with Cleftin Twain and The Infamists at Martin House Brewing Company (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177) at 6pm. This show is free, and all ages are welcome.

Thu-Sat, Jan 11-13

It’s time for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, y’all! Along with cattle-buying and rodeo-watching, you can do some boot-scootin’ along to extra live music during opening weekend at Rodeo Exchange (221 W Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-626-0181), including a set by Tribute nominee Hazard County 9pm nightly. The cover is free.

Sat, Jan 13

This evening kicks off a four-town tour of a song-swap-style show with Folk nominees Tipps & Obermiller plus Libby Koch. Tonight at 8pm they’re at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-945-8890). And they’ve picked a good spot. The Post was nominated for both best open-mic night and best music club in our 2023 Music Awards. Admission is $15.

Sun, Jan 14

Simone Nicole, we missed you at our Music Awards ceremony last weekend. We’ll hang on to your Panthies for best female vocalist and pop act. Or maybe we’ll bring them and some pals to Cafe Momentum (1510 Pacific Av, Dallas, 214-303-1234), where you’re playing at 6pm with the Youngtones as part of the Sunday Supper Concert hosted by La Bell. Along with the live music, the evening includes a chef-prepared three-course dinner, beer or wine, and valet parking. Tickets are $98 on Eventbrite.com.

To submit your events for future consideration, please email Jennifer@FWWeekly.com.