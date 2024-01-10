Thursday, January 11, 2024

As a teenager interested in DJ culture but not the partying aspect, Will Rhoten needed a handle for his first gig, and DJ Sober was born. With a name like that, he’s the perfect entertainer for tonight’s sober curious event at 6pm at Meow Wolf (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Ste 253, Grapevine, @MeowWolfGrapevine). Along with a set by him, enjoy complimentary mocktail classes by Beyond the Bar — North Texas’ first alcohol-free bottle shop — at 7pm, 8pm, and 9pm. Tickets to Adulti-Verse Dry January are $45 at Tickets.MeowWolf.com/Grapevine. (For a recap of this event and more about less booze for the new year, check out next week’s Alive & Kicking special section.)

Friday, January 12, 2024

Whether you remember the ’90s superstar from his MTV show Totally Pauly or comedies like Encino Man or Son in Law, you surely recall that cultural icon Pauly Shore is a very funny guy. See him live at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, 817-226-4400) at 8pm as part of his Stick with the Dancing: Stories from My Childhood show. Tickets start at $39 on Eventbrite.com, my doodddzzz.

Saturday, January 13, 2024

The buff Magic Hunks will bear almost all when they hit the stage hard (so hard) at the Ridglea Room (3309 Winthrop Av, Fort Worth, 817-941-0086) at 7pm. These hot dudes will bring the “thunder with excitement!” for fans 21 and up. Tickets to Girls Night Out: The Show start at $20 on Eventbrite.com.

Sunday, January 14, 2024

For a different kind of open-mic night, head to Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500) 6pm-8pm for Sunday Spoken Word. This event curated and hosted by Tammy Melody Gomez of Sound Culture Production features poetry, prose, and other word-based performances. Admission is $5.

Monday, January 15, 2024

On various days throughout this month’s Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, including today at 2pm, kids visiting the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History (1600 Gendy St, 817-255-9300) are in for a treat. Head to the museum’s Imaginer Studio room for activities and storytime with the beloved book Hank the Cowdog by John R. Erickson. Though farming families were the Texas author’s intended audience, librarians everywhere discovered Hank and made Erickson and his series a state treasure. Storytime is free with museum admission, which starts at $12 at FWMuseum.org. Visit FWMuseum.org/Calendar to see the other dates and times.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

From alcohol-free drinks to “zesty” salad options (that’s A-Z, folks), the Weekly and our advertising partners have a lot of new-year/new-you ideas in our annual self-improvement special section. Alive & Kicking hits the stands on Wed, Jan 17, so if you have ideas to contribute, email Marketing@FWWeekly.com. As for advertising, our deadlines are on Tuesdays, so contact your account executive ASAP.

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

On select Wednesdays at 2pm thru the end of January, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) hosts My Favorite Films, a series curated by Modern auditorium manager Tina Gorski, a lifelong cinephile. “The films in this series may hold special memories for you. No matter how many times you see them, they continue to draw you in one more time.” Today’s feature is The Winslow Boy (1999). When 14-year-old Ronnie Winslow (Guy Edwards) is expelled from the Royal Naval College for theft, his father Arthur (Nigel Hawthorne) is convinced his son was wrongly accused. After acquiring the talented lawyer Sir Robert Morton (Jeremy Northam), Arthur doggedly pursues the case, which becomes a sensationalized public story. As the case wears on, the Winslows’ finances are drained, adversely affecting the older Winslow children. Tickets are free for Modern members or $5 at the museum admission desk or TheModern.org.

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Lucinda Williams & Her Band play the Longhorn Ballroom (216 Corinth St, Dallas, 214-272-8346) at 6:30pm. The three-time Grammy winner’s tour called Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets: The Story of a Life in Songs features Williams performing numbers from her extensive catalog while sharing backstories from her memoir Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You about her work’s inspirations and origins. Tickets start at $32 on Prekindle.com.