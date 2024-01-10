1.) Due to the downtown explosion at the Sandman Hotel two days ago, craft bar Thompson’s Bookstore (900 Houston St, 817-882-8003, @ThompsonsBookstore) — whose location is close to the epicenter of the incident but remains unaffected — will be temporarily closed while the city and emergency personnel continue to assess the situation. In a recent Facebook post, Thompson’s reassured everyone that their staff was all safe and accounted for. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our friends at the Sandman Hotel, and we sincerely hope for their well-being during this challenging time.” During the closure, Thompson’s asks that you follow them on social media for updates.

2.) The theme of this month’s Second Thursday at the Carter is Prairies & Preservation. At 5pm, visit the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) for an evening of cocktails, conversations, and live music. Pick up your complimentary drink in the atrium and head to The Lounge for a discussion with artist James Prosek about Trespassers: Prosek and the Texas Prairie 5pm-8pm. Seating for the talk is first come, first served. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

3.) Rockfish Seafood Grill (3785 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817-419-9988) serves up an $8 shrimp boil and $4 Hurricanes 10am-11pm Thu. This special includes a dozen large peel-and-eat shrimp, corn, and potato tossed in your seasoning of choice (“all-in” Cajun butter, garlic butter, Nitro, or plain).

4.) All three Enchiladas Ole locations will celebrate the grand opening of a new one at 6473 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth (817-386-4555) with complimentary queso and $3 margaritas 11am-9pm Fri-Sat. Congratulations, Mary!

5.) In celebration of the season’s best crop, Central Market is kicking off its annual citrus festival with a CitrusFest Tasting Stroll 2pm-5pm Sat at all locations, including Fort Worth (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700) and Southlake (1425 E Southlake Blvd, 817-310-5600). Join them for samples of mimosas and new creations like citrus spring rolls, coriander lime pork chops, pink lemonade cake, and more. There is no cost to attend, but CM asks that you register in advance at CentralMarket.com/Citrus-Stroll-2024 for the stores to plan accordingly.

6.) On Tue, Jan 16, El Chingon (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, 817-870-9997) will bring back its popular spicy food challenge. Check-in for Fort Worth vs. The Chef is at 7:30pm, with the contest starting at 8pm. Finish five rounds of spicy chef-selected food items for your chance to win bragging rights, bottle service for the Tuesday of your choice, and some El Chingon swag, including a gift card. There will be a grand prize for first place and other prizes for second and third. Besides the points for eating the hot, hot food, trivia points will be factored into the total scores. There is no cost to participate. Find the sign-up sheet at Facebook.com/ElChingonFW/Events.

7.) Enjoy a wine dinner at Ellerbe Fine Foods (1501 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-3663) with Napa Valley winemaker Bob Foley of Robert Foley Vineyards 6:30pm Thu, Jan 18. Six wines will be paired with five courses curated by Ellerbe Owner/Chef Molly McCook. Wine-dinner attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase rare vintages from Foley’s library. The cost starts at $192 per person. Book your spots at Resy.com/Cities/DFW/Ellerbe-Fine-Foods.

8.) All Fish City Grill and Half Shells locations throughout January will offer “chalkboard specials,” including grouper tacos (with charred pico de gallo, fresh spinach, avocado crema, and cilantro bourbon roasted corn for $15.99) and shrimp-and-andouille mac ’n’ cheese (with creamy smoked gouda and parmesan plus a breadcrumb topping for $16.99), and more. Other specials are unique to each restaurant and will change twice daily. You can see them via live chalkboard cameras at FishCityGrill.com/Locations. Choose your location and click “daily specials” to see what is available now.