As another media outlet recently pointed out, there is way more attention on Dry January than usual this year for some reason. Everyone is covering it. While I hate to be late to the party, this is important. Whether you’re giving up drinking for the month or have resolved to quit for good, there are plenty of mocktails to imbibe instead here in North Texas, like the ones pictured here.

At last week’s Adulti-Verse event at Meow Wolf in Grapevine, Beyond the Bar showed us how to make the Smooth Sailor, a nonalcoholic Dark ’N Stormy, with Ritual Rum Alternative partnering with the lime juice and ginger beer. DJ Sober, of course, spun tunes throughout all the kid-free, alcohol-free fun.

Along with a lavender vodka lemonade (purple), Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, Fort Worth, 817-708-2739) also has a splendid Resolution Solution mocktail (bright red) slushing from the frozen machines. Open 11am-4pm Sun and 11am-9pm Tue-Sat.

The mocktail menu at Bendt Distilling (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545) just got a Dry January refresh and features an espresso mocktini, a virgin Jam Jar, a virgin paloma, and more. Open 2pm-9pm Sun-Thu and noon-10pm Fri-Sat.

Last week was National Mocktail Week, so we posed a question on social media. While any decent bartender can make a virgin version of most drinks, who makes a great craft mocktail? Below are the nine that you came up with.

Readers’ Favorite Mocktail Locales

1.) Bar Dryce, the lobby bar at Hotel Dryce (3621 Byers Ave, Fort Worth, 817-330-6437), is open 3pm-10pm Sun-Thu and 3pm-midnight Fri-Sat, serving beer, cocktails, and food along with mocktails. @TexAlli says, “Bar Dryce has a dry cocktail menu year-round!”

2.) The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FTW), Tyler Anne Stevens’ indie bar serving beer and cocktails in addition to mocktails with live music throughout the week, is open 2pm-2am daily. She let us know about her notable mocktail bartenders @CaitlinRose817 and @Jetson817.

3.) Don Artemio Mexican Heritage (3268 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-470-1439) is open 10am-8pm Sun, 11am-9pm Mon-Thu, and 11am-10pm Fri-Sat and offers a contemporary take on the cuisine of Northeast Mexico, plus classic cocktails and wine along with zero-alcohol cocktails. @PrimalVintage says, “Don Artemio has a full Dry January menu!”

4.) Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe (401 Bryan Av, Ste 117, Fort Worth, 817-708-2739) whips up pizza, salads, sandwiches, and freshly brewed beers, plus signature cocktails and mocktails.

5.) Nickel City (212 S Main St, Ste 100, Fort Worth, @NickelCityFWTX) is open noon-2am daily, doling out hot dogs, sliders, wings, and tater tots, plus beer, cocktails, and wine to go with mocktails.

6.) Reata Restaurant (310 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-336-1009), specializing in Southwestern fare, cocktails, wine, and mocktails, is open 11am-2:30pm and 5pm-9pm daily. @IvyFontaine says, “I was happily surprised by one of Reata’s limeades on the NA menu. Didn’t just taste like juice like many do. Had a sort of kick and mouthfeel, so it was interesting to drink.”

7.) Tarantula Tiki Lounge (117 S Main St, Fort Worth, @Tarantula_Tiki) is open 4pm-2am Mon-Thu and 2pm-2am Fri-Sun and concocts classic, original, and virgin drinks, including the most iconic rum-based beverages of the Tiki era.

8.) Tinies (113 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-255-5425) is open 4pm-10pm Mon-Thu, 4pm-midnight Fri, and 11am-3pm and 4pm-midnight Sat and slings rustic Mexican cuisine and cocktails/mocktails plus mezcal flights.

9.) The Usual (1408 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-810-0114) has mixologists pouring Prohibition-era cocktails and mocktails from top-shelf ingredients 6pm-midnight Sun-Mon, 4pm-midnight Tue-Wed, and 4pm-2am Thu-Sat.