When you visit the Fort Worth Stockyards, beyond the bars, restaurants, and shopping to check out, there are fun activities and walking tours to get your blood pumping, plus plenty of music to get you dancing. According to Google Snippets, walking can also reduce your risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and some cancers. As little as a half hour per day can increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance. With all that in mind, here are some ways to kick it in the Stockyards this month and beyond.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Come on down to the Stockyards for the 23 days — now thru Sat, Feb 3 — that is the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, the most authentic western lifestyle experience on the planet. In addition to a kickin’ rodeo in Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-402-9000), enjoy livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, live music, carnival midway, and more in the Stockyards (121 E Exchange Av, 817-625-1025). Park that truck and get to walkin’!

FWSSR Rodeo Events

Every Thursday to Sunday thru Sun, Feb 4, celebrate the Stockyards 134th Anniversary with a Western Wear Celebration. Plus, on Saturdays, receive a complimentary fun package, which includes a kid›s bandana, entry into the Cattlepen Maze, historic walking tours (there›s that walking idea again), and more! The following two weekends on Fri-Sat, Jan 19-20 and Jan 26-27, saddle up for an afternoon of action-packed bulls, broncs barrels, and more at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo. On Sundays thru Sun Feb 25, witness the adrenaline-fueled, high-intensity rodeo sport known as Ultimate Bullfighters that showcases skilled, thrill-seeking athletes as they uniquely blend courage, agility, and quick thinking to outwit the bull in the arena. Beyond the FWSSR season, every Thursday night through the rest of 2024, enjoy more high flyin’ bull ridin’ at the weekly PBR Stockyards Showcase.

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

On Sat, Feb 17, PBR presents the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo in the Stockyards, celebrating and honoring Black cowboys and cowgirls and their contributions to building the West. BPIR also serves as a cultural event and opportunity for families to enjoy and embrace the cowboy culture while being educated and entertained with reenactments, history highlights, and Western adventure.

The Fort Worth Herd

The Old West comes to life before your eyes during the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive presented by the Fort Worth Herd. Real Texas cowhands drive a herd of Texas longhorns down East Exchange Avenue in the Stockyards National Historic District every day at 11:30am and 4pm. Every detail of the cattle drive — from the saddles and chaps to the boots and hats — is authentic and historically accurate. You can also get a behind-the-scenes Fort Worth Herd Experience every Fri-Sun 1:30pm-2:30pm behind the Livestock Exchange Building (131 East Exchange Av). For the most up-to-date schedule, please check the social media pages (@FortWorthHerd).

Cowtown Race Weekend

On Sat-Sun, Feb 24-25, run, jog, or walk through The Fort at the annual Cowtown Marathon events. The organizers have combined the love of running with «the excitement of racing, the joy of giving, and the culture of Fort Worth all together to make a race like no other.» With a starting line at 3400 Burnett Tandy Dr in Fort Worth (817-207-0224), you›ll make your way through the sites of the city, including the Stockyards, Downtown Fort Worth, the Botanic Garden, Trinity Park, the campus of TCU, and the Museum District. Along with the marathon, there is a 10K, adult 5K, kids 5K, half marathon, and an ultra-marathon happening at various times Sat-Sun. Registration for the 2024 Cowtown Race Weekend starts at $45 at CowtownMarathon.org, with proceeds benefitting The Cowtown CALF, which advocates children›s activities for life and fitness.

Cowtown Culture

On Thu, Feb 8, see a Historic Reenactment of the Luke Short & Jim Courtright Shootout in front of the White Elephant Saloon (106 E Exchange Av, 817-624-8273). Known as «Fort Worth›s last gunfight,» the altercation happened in 1887 between Sheriff Jim «Longhair» Courtright and saloon owner Luke Short. Current saloon owner, Chef Tim Love, will gladly serve you a warm bowl of award-winning Texas Red Chili and a piece of homemade cornbread ($6) at the Chili Parlor while you›re there, so be sure to step inside. While there›s no info yet on a time for the shootout, my gut says «high noon.» Then, on Sun, Feb 11, enjoy Mexico En La Sangre: New Year Fiesta at Cowtown Coliseum (121 E Exchange Av, 817-625-1025). This celebration captures the art of charreria (Mexican rodeo), Caballos bailadores (dressage or dancing horses), Folklorico, and live music. Festivities begin with a special parade at 11:30am, followed by a show at 2pm. There is no cost to attend either of these events.

Ghost Tours at Cowtown Winery

For a spooky adventure, you can’t beat the ghost tours in the Stockyards. Walking tours start daily at 7pm at the Cowtown Winery (128 E Exchange Av, Ste 610, Fort Worth, 817-626-1011). You’ll learn about the unexplained often happening in the area and the detailed history of the Stockyards and its bordellos, hangings, shootouts, and more. The stops include The Cadillac Hotel, Miss Molly’s B&B (as seen on the Discovery Channel), and The Stockyards Hotel, to name a few, and it all starts at the winery. The paranormal activity in the Stockyards is one of the country›s most active and written about, so put this event on your local bucket list.

Horseback Riding at Stockyards Stables

Ride the Trinity River Trails on horseback with the Stockyards Stables (157 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-23-8830). Take a trail ride with experienced guides along the beautiful landscape of the Trinity River. This activity is great for families or individuals to enjoy. It›s a healthy outing, too. You›re guaranteed to use muscles you didn›t even know you had! Schedule your adventure at FortWorthStockyardsStables.com.

Music to Your Ears

If your New Year›s resolutions included hearing more live music, head to the Stockyards immediately! As the «world’s largest honky tonk, you can always count on Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) for a good time and great music. This month, make sure to attend concerts from beloved artists such as Pony Bradshaw (Fri, Jan 19), Ian Munsick (Sat, Jan 20), Elle King (Fri, Jan 26), and Pat Green (Sat, Jan 27). The Stockyard’s newest music venue, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, features live music plus food and drinks by Chef Tim Love. (Can you say dinner and a show?!) Upcoming concerts include Braxton Keith (Fri, Jan 26), Roger Creager (Fri, Feb 2), and The Mavericks (Fri-Sat, Feb 9-10).

FW Music Festival & Conference

Get ready for four days of live music across multiple stages in the Stockyards at Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference from Wed, Feb 28 to Sat, Mar 2. This 2nd annual event will feature 40+ artists, including Abraham Alexander, Band of Heathens, William Clark Green, Radney Foster, Futurebirds, Ben Kweller, The Nude Party, Shinyribs, Them Dirty Roses, and more. Pricing starts at $39.50 for single-day tickets. For the full schedule of artist performances, panel discussions, other ticket options, and more, visit FortWorthMusicFestival.com.

Step into the West

Fort Worth is where the West begins, and nothing embodies Western heritage better than the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. From the original brick walkways to the wooden corrals, every inch of the Stockyards tells the true history of Texas’s famous livestock industry. For more event ideas and information beyond this promotional feature, please visit FortWorthStockyards.org.