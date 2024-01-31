Besides restaurants and bars, you can also take your valentines — or galentines — to an airport or a haunted house for a special dinner in the coming weeks. After you digest these eight fabulous ideas below, come back for more in next week’s Night & Day column.

1.) Blue Mesa (612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372) will offer a special Valentine’s Day Dinner 5pm-9pm Wed, Feb 14. The meal for two includes mini crab and shrimp cakes with ancho crema; combo fajitas (fresh local chicken breast and USDA Choice skirt steak) with smoky black beans, coconut lime rice, guacamole, pico, and jalapeno relish; Mexican chopped salad; a dessert of warm churros with chocolate, cajeta, and sangria dipping sauces; and a bottle of bubbly. Dinner for two is $75. Call for reservations.

2.) This year, the Cajun Market at Bourbon Street Bar & Grill (1833 Airport Fwy, Bedford, 817-527-5640) is putting a bit of lagniappe (a little something extra) in its Valentine’s Day Celebration 11am-10pm Wed, Feb 14. For $79.99 per couple, choose appetizers of either jalapeno shrimp and grits or Cajun chicken bruschetta, followed by gumbo, then a main course of stuffed pork loin or lemon-dill redfish. For dessert, enjoy a praline ice cream sandwich with a caramel rum sauce. Guests will receive a free tableside photo, and if you make your reservation in advance, you’ll get a complimentary glass of Champagne. Call the restaurant to reserve your table.

3.) Delta Charlie’s, a restaurant, bar, and grill at the Grand Prairie Municipal Airport (3116 S Great Southwest Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 972-655-6665), invites you to “take your love sky high” this Valentine’s Day. From Fri, Feb 9, thru Sun, Feb 18, there are dinner-and-a-flight packages for two starting at $300. The meal begins with a Caesar salad followed by your choice of entrees, including artichoke pasta with chicken, tilapia with wild rice and mixed vegetables, New York strip steak with garlic mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, or vegetarian pasta with mushrooms, zucchini, and yellow squash in a marinara sauce. For dessert, it’s New York-style cheesecake. Wine and specialty cocktails are available for additional purchase. After dinner, your private flight across North Texas takes off. For reservations, visit DeltaCharlies.com.

4.) Is Halloween more your speed than Valentine’s Day? If horror is your thing, but you’re still up for celebrating love, then Hangman’s House of Horrors (4400 Blue Mound Rd, Fort Worth, @HangmansHouseofHorrors) may be for you. Its annual 50 Shades of Fear event will take place over the next two weekends. On Fri-Sat, Feb 9-17, choose from just the haunted house for $39 per person, the #LoveIsBlind (blindfolded) fast pass experience for $49 per person, or the Haunted Dinner Date with all of the above plus a catered Italian dinner for $199 per couple at Hangmans.com.

5.) Las Colinas has a new Vegas-style venue you can check out with your special someone on the big day. The Rayleigh Underground (316 Las Colinas Blvd West, Irving, 469-960-6878) invites you to enjoy its signature Jell-O shots served on a gold platter, a Champagne toast, and a multi-course dinner featuring your choice of airline chicken, bang-bang shrimp, scallop risotto, or smoked chile salmon. Being Las Vegas-themed and all, the music is straight from the Rat Pack days, with Justin & His 6-Piece Swing Band performing classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Bobby Darin. Tickets are $150 per couple at RayleighUnderground.com/Valentines-Day.

6.) Feb 13 is Galentine’s Day, an unofficial holiday made famous by Parks and Recreation. It is a day for “ladies celebrating ladies,” and the Taste Project invites you to spend it with them during breakfast or lunch at Taste Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-759-9045). Everyone is welcome regardless of means. You either A.) pay what you can afford, B.) pay what you would typically pay, or C.) pay what you would typically, plus a little extra. Time slots are available 9am-1:30pm at TasteProject.org.

7.) Sobremesa is a Spanish tradition that involves time spent in conversation, enjoying friends and family at the table during and after a meal. Executive Chef Christian Lehrmann invites you to do just that at Sobremesa: Valentine’s Dinner Gathering at Tinies Mexican Cuisine (113 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-255-5425) at 7:30pm Wed, Feb 14. Enjoy a five-course meal while seated communally with fellow foodies. Tickets are $120 per person on Eventbrite.com.

8.) Toro Toro at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel (200 Main St, Ste B, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000) is presenting a limited-time, three-course, prix fixe Valentine’s Day Dinner 5pm-10pm Wed, Feb 14, and Fri-Sat, Feb 15-17. Start with your choice of oysters or tuna bonito. Choose between the filet/lobster duo or roasted chicken for the main course. Dessert offerings are an amaretto-strawberry brioche or a chocolate fondant. For more information and reservations, go to ToroToroFortWorth.com/Valentines-Day.