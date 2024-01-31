Created in collaboration with Dr. Gregory Erickson — one of only 150 full-time professional dinosaur paleontologists in the world — Dinosaurs Around the World features animatronic dinosaurs representing every continent. This outdoor exhibit will be on the grounds of the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (1700 University Dr, 817-332-4441) 8am-4pm daily thru Thu, May 30. This narrated experience is free with general admission (12 for adults, $10 for seniors 65+, $6 for children ages 6-15) and free for younger kids (ages 5 and under) at FWBG/org/events/dinosaurs/.

Italian Baroque painter Artemisia Gentileschi (1593-1652) was one of the first female artists to stand up for women’s rights and pave the way for future feminists like playwright Laura Gunderson. Running every Thu-Sat thru Sat, Feb 24, at Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3040), Gunderson’s Artemisia tells the tale of this 17th-century pioneer and is a “work of humor and warmth which celebrates the courage, artistry, and humanity of a woman who attacked the glass ceiling with every brushstroke.” For times and tickets starting at $37, visit CircleTheatre.com.

That’s right, woodchuck-chuckers, it’s Groundhog Day! Those looking to enjoy “the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather” should head to Grandscape (5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, 972-668-2222) for its annual Groundhog Day Celebration. From 6pm to 9pm, enjoy a “dirt pie” craft project, see Punxsutawney Phil — or Gary the Groundhog, in this case — and watch the 1993 movie of the same name. You can also stream Groundhog Day on AMC Plus, Apple TV, or the Roku Premium Channel.

I’m not sure what rocky cove I’ve been hiding in, but for the last 10 years, there’s been an annual pirate festival in North Texas. At 6pm, the newly remodeled Uptown Theater (120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, 972-237-8786) hosts Pirates on the Prairie XI featuring The Bilge Pumps, who do comedy and sing Celtic music, nautical songs, and sea shanties. This kid-friendly event promises “swashbuckling fun for the whole family” with caricature artists and face painters in the lobby before the show and during intermissions. While there’s no mention of costumes, let’s assume they’re encouraged along with talking like a pirate. Tickets are $20 for adults and $20 for children (ages 5-12) at PiratesonthePrairie.TheBilgePumps.com. #ahoymatey

If you missed out on skating at the Stockyards Rodeo Rink over the holidays, take a Sunday drive to Dallas. Now thru Tue, Feb 20, Galleria Dallas (13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, 972-702-7100) has its ice rink decked out for the Lunar New Year. An art installation of 250 lanterns hangs over the Galleria rink in celebration of 2024, the Year of the Dragon. If you can make it there at 2pm Sat, Feb 10, you will also be treated to a dragon dance and drum performance on Level 1 (near Sephora) by the Hoa Dao Lion Dance Association, a Fort Worth-based Buddhist youth arts organization.

Words! Words! Words! I’m so sick of words! Just kidding. I rather enjoy writing this little ol’ column. Those are just the lyrics to a number from My Fair Lady (1964), and in honor of its 60th anniversary, Audrey Hepburn’s willful, self-aware, and ultimately self-reliant Eliza Doolittle along with Rex Harrison’s phonetics teacher, Professor Henry Higgins, are headed back to the big screen for a limited run Sun-Mon. For locations, times, and tickets in our area, visit FathomEvents.com.

