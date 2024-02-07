With the Super Bowl on Sunday, you may need to beg off work Monday to able to enjoy Fat Tuesday on, well, Tuesday. Try to convince your boss that National Football Hangover Day (a real thing) is an actual federal holiday. Now that your recovery time is planned, here are some ideas for before and after.

1.) DJ Soft Cherry, 2023 Weekly Music Awards winner for best DJ, will spin tunes at the Super Bowl Party: Taylor’s Version at Gustos Burger Bar (1229 7th Av, Fort Worth, 682-250-6926) 4pm Sun. Admission is free.

2.) While Brix Barbecue (1012 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-386-4694) is closed for a private event on Sunday evening, party packages can be picked up for the game by 3pm Sun if ordered by noon Fri at BrixBarbecue.com. Options include whole briskets, whole racks of ribs, smoked or fried wings, and Wagyu burnt ends.

3.) It’s a party all weekend at Dough Bro’s Italian Kitchen (1601 Airport Fwy, Bedford, 817-438-8026). In celebration of National Pizza Day on Friday and the big game on Sunday — the single largest pizza delivery day of the year — order a large specialty pizza and receive an additional pie at half price plus a complimentary 2-liter of soda 11am-2am Fri-Sun.

4.) Oscar’s Pub (6323 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 125, Fort Worth, 817-732-3833) will host a Super Bowl party 2pm Sun with ribs prepared by Chris Pritchard. There is no cover, so save your door money for football squares.

5.) The Trinity River Bears, a local LGBTQIA+ social organization focused on cuddly, bearded men, will celebrate Mardi Gras on game day with a Gumbo & Jambalaya Cook-Off at Club Reflection (604 S Jennings Av, Fort Worth, 817-870-8867) 4pm-6pm Sun. Groups or individuals can enter the contest for free. Setup time is 3:30pm. Awards will be given for best taste, crowd favorite, and most original. There will be Hurricane specials and complimentary food samples.

6.) It’s time for the annual Mardi Gras on Morton celebration at Bar 2909 (2909 Morton St, Fort Worth, 817-332-2909) 6:30pm-11pm Tue. There will be beads, live music, and Hurricane specials along with all-you-can-eat crawfish. As of press time, the cost of the event is still unclear. Keep an eye on the event page at Facebook.com/BAR2909 for updates.

7.) Now thru Tuesday, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is celebrating Mardi Gras at all its North Texas locations with an all-day happy hour. Drink specials include $5 frozen cocktails, $5 wine, $2/$4 domestic draft beers, and $3/$5 on all other drafts. Food specials include $7 Fire Mouth Wings or Cajun Fondue and $5 snacks like Canal Street Shrimp, boudin balls, shrimp and grits, Rat Toes, and more. For info on the location nearest you, visit Razzoos.com/Locations.

8.) Being a non-drinker, I can take it or leave it when it comes to booze during Super Bowl Sunday, Fat Tuesday, or Crap-Tuesday-Is-Deadline Day. For those trying to live a sober life, this weekend will be one big trigger. As the inner webs are always accurate, I took to Google for some tips. Here are the top seven for your consideration: Know your triggers; eat and stay hydrated; bring a sober buddy with you; set a limit; hold a nonalcoholic drink in your hand; have an exit plan; and host a sober party of your own. You’ve got this!