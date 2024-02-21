Thursday, February 22, 2024

Now thru Sun, Mar 3, Jubilee Theatre (506 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-338-4411) presents Bread ’n’ Gravy: The Songs and Life of Ethel Waters. As one of the first Black women to have a successful career on Broadway and in film, Waters is considered a trailblazer. Crystal Williams will play the title role 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri-Sat, and 3pm Sat-Sun. Tickets are $40 at JubileeTheatre.org.

Friday, February 23, 2024

One Love is more than just the name of the new biopic about Bob Marley. It is also the name of a Caribbean bar and grill at 2315 S Cooper St in Arlington (682-323-4950). Sing along and dance with DJ Elf 8pm-11:45pm at Hooked on Karaoke every Friday. Food and drink prices start at $5, plus parking and admission are free. Before or after, check out Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine (1020 W Arkansas Ln, 817-795-2600), which sits just across the intersection.

Saturday, February 24, 2024

I heart Erykah Badu. So much so that I intend to drag my Arlington ass to Big D on Saturday for the rare treat of seeing her perform in her hometown at her annual birthday show at The Factory in Deep Ellum (2713 Canton St, Dallas, 214-749-5757). This all-ages concert kicks off at 8pm with doors at 7pm. Tickets start at $65 at AXS.com.

Sunday, February 25, 2024

This weekend marks the final performances of Exit, Pursued by a Bear at Theatre Wesleyan (1205 Binkley St, Fort Worth, 817-531-4211) with Ashley H. White, Circle Theatre artistic director, as guest director 7:30pm Thu-Sat or 2pm today. In this dark revenge comedy, Nan decides to teach her abusive husband a lesson. She and her dancer friend tape Kyle to a chair and reenact past painful scenes for him. In the hopes that a bear will maul him, the friends plan to cover Kyle in meat and honey. Tickets are $5-10 at TXWes.edu/TheatreTickets.

Monday, February 26, 2024

The latest Monday night event at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicada_ftw) started last week and will continue for the foreseeable future. What is it? It’s Van Damme Mondays! Every Monday, The Cicada will screen a different Jean Claude Van Damme flick, and domestic beers and well drinks will be $3. The bar is open 2pm to 2am. While owner Tyler does love a “good flying roundhouse kick and split,” she asks that you not attempt any sweetly devastating moves on your bartender.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

At 7pm, Meow Wolf: The Real Unreal (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Ste 253, Grapevine, 866-636-9969) hosts an Artist Talk in celebration of Black History Month with two of the immersive installation’s visual collaborators, Brook Chaney and Kwinton Gray. While this is a free community event, a donation of $10 at the door would be appreciated. The Meow Wolf Foundation will match all proceeds in support of the Black-centric Kinfolk House art space in Fort Worth and its Emerging Artist Grant.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

The second annual Fort Worth Music Festival starts today. This multi-day concert and conference will take place in the Stockyards at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300). Along with networking opportunities for aspiring artists, agents, managers, and promoters of Texas-based music, there are a lot of great performances scheduled from the likes of Abraham Alexander and so many more. For the full story, pick up our Wed, Feb 28 edition. Tickets start at $39.50 at FortWorthMusicFestival.com.