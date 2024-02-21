SHARE
Crystal Williams brings legendary Black star Ethel Waters to life at Jubilee Theatre thru Sun, Mar 3. Courtesy Jubilee Theatre

 Thursday, February 22, 2024 

Now thru Sun, Mar 3, Jubilee Theatre (506 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-338-4411) presents Bread ’n’ Gravy: The Songs and Life of Ethel Waters. As one of the first Black women to have a successful career on Broadway and in film, Waters is considered a trailblazer. Crystal Williams will play the title role 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri-Sat, and 3pm Sat-Sun. Tickets are $40 at JubileeTheatre.org.

 

 Friday, February 23, 2024 

One Love is more than just the name of the new biopic about Bob Marley. It is also the name of a Caribbean bar and grill at 2315 S Cooper St in Arlington (682-323-4950). Sing along and dance with DJ Elf 8pm-11:45pm at Hooked on Karaoke every Friday. Food and drink prices start at $5, plus parking and admission are free. Before or after, check out Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine (1020 W Arkansas Ln, 817-795-2600), which sits just across the intersection.

 Saturday, February 24, 2024 

I heart Erykah Badu. So much so that I intend to drag my Arlington ass to Big D on Saturday for the rare treat of seeing her perform in her hometown at her annual birthday show at The Factory in Deep Ellum (2713 Canton St, Dallas, 214-749-5757). This all-ages concert kicks off at 8pm with doors at 7pm. Tickets start at $65 at AXS.com.

Erykah Badu’s annual birthday show is Saturday in Deep Ellum.
Courtesy Erykah Badu

 

 Sunday, February 25, 2024 

This weekend marks the final performances of Exit, Pursued by a Bear at Theatre Wesleyan (1205 Binkley St, Fort Worth, 817-531-4211) with Ashley H. White, Circle Theatre artistic director, as guest director 7:30pm Thu-Sat or 2pm today. In this dark revenge comedy, Nan decides to teach her abusive husband a lesson. She and her dancer friend tape Kyle to a chair and reenact past painful scenes for him. In the hopes that a bear will maul him, the friends plan to cover Kyle in meat and honey. Tickets are $5-10 at TXWes.edu/TheatreTickets.

Exit, Pursued by a Bear wraps up this weekend at Theatre Wesleyan.
Courtesy Theatre Wesleyan

 

 Monday, February 26, 2024 

The latest Monday night event at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @the_cicada_ftw) started last week and will continue for the foreseeable future. What is it? It’s Van Damme Mondays! Every Monday, The Cicada will screen a different Jean Claude Van Damme flick, and domestic beers and well drinks will be $3. The bar is open 2pm to 2am. While owner Tyler does love a “good flying roundhouse kick and split,” she asks that you not attempt any sweetly devastating moves on your bartender.

 

 Tuesday, February 27, 2024 

At 7pm, Meow Wolf: The Real Unreal (3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Ste 253, Grapevine, 866-636-9969) hosts an Artist Talk in celebration of Black History Month with two of the immersive installation’s visual collaborators, Brook Chaney and Kwinton Gray. While this is a free community event, a donation of $10 at the door would be appreciated. The Meow Wolf Foundation will match all proceeds in support of the Black-centric Kinfolk House art space in Fort Worth and its Emerging Artist Grant.

 

 Wednesday, February 28, 2024 

The second annual Fort Worth Music Festival starts today. This multi-day concert and conference will take place in the Stockyards at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300). Along with networking opportunities for aspiring artists, agents, managers, and promoters of Texas-based music, there are a lot of great performances scheduled from the likes of Abraham Alexander and so many more. For the full story, pick up our Wed, Feb 28 edition. Tickets start at $39.50 at FortWorthMusicFestival.com.

Local R&B sensation Abraham Alexander is among the headliners of next weekend’s Fort Worth Music Festival in the Stockyards.
Photo by Rambo Elliot

