While we featured close to 50 female artists, athletes, business owners, chefs, and musicians and the events hosted by them (or for them) in last week’s inaugural women’s issue, Weekly Women, I still keep finding more of them to write about. As it’s National Women’s History Month, let’s keep going!

Friday, March 15, 2024

Grammy-nominated classical pianist Joyce Yang and Dutch conductor Edo de Waart are joining the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for an all-Tchaikovsky program pairing a concerto once thought to be unplayable with Symphony No. 5 at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) 7:30pm Fri-Sat and 2pm Sun. Tickets start at $26 at FWSymphony.org.

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Let’s talk fashion. There are several events to choose from in March and April. FWFashionWeek.com indicates that Fort Worth is slated to have a spring ’24 event, but a date has yet to be announced. As for Dallas, Fashion Week will be at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel (400 North Olive St, 214-922-8000) Fri-Sat, Mar 15-16, with tickets starting at $64.95 at TheSocietyFashionWeek.com.

Sunday, March 17, 2024

The premise of POTUS is that “behind every great dumbass are seven women trying to keep him alive.” What starts out as a four-letter word blurted out by the president becomes a full-blown global crisis. (Can you say “dumpster fire”?) POTUS is presented by Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-784-9378) at 7:30 Thu and at various times Fri-Sun this weekend and next. Tickets start at $43 at StageWest.org/POTUS.

Monday, March 18, 2024

Local artist Mouty Shackelford has a lot going on right now. Her artwork is currently featured at the House of NeVille (2409 Neville Street, Fort Worth, 817-454-4107), where she recently celebrated the sale of a significant piece. She will also be the highlighted artist at Lookout Hill in Sundance Square (316 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-247-3519) today thru the end of the Main Street Arts Festival/Fort Worth Art Fair on Sun, Apr 21. Shackelford has also been chosen to craft an avant-garde fashion garment for the Art in Motion fashion show during Spring Gallery Night 5pm-7pm Sat, Mar 23, at House of NeVille. The piece will be modeled by Artspace111 gallery manager Simone Rios. “What makes this project particularly exciting for me,” Shackelford said, “is that my garment will be exclusively crafted from paint by using my signature technique of sculpting paint with thread and resin.”

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

By the end of our deadline day on Tuesdays, I really need a massage. Hour-long sessions can be pricey at many establishments, so instead, I’m headed to Danette’s Urban Oasis (101 S Jennings Av, Ste 103, Fort Worth, 682-597-5653), where a basic massage is only $40. This business caught my eye on social media because owner Danette Wicker uses her platforms to promote other Black-owned businesses and local entrepreneurial women beyond herself. Along with selling spa products and treatments, this little oasis includes a boutique with handmade items, including upcycled fashion pieces. Danette’s is open 10am-6:30pm Thu-Sat and Mon-Tue, plus 1:30pm-6pm Sun. For massage appointments, email DannetteWicker@gmail.com.

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

A couple of fun fashion events are coming up that will help some nonprofits in need. Keep Fort Worth Beautiful, the city’s clean-up project, has its annual Trashion Fashion Show in which participants create runway-ready clothing from 50% trash or recyclable items and then premiere them at an Earth Day celebration in April. The deadline for submissions is Wed, Mar 20, at FortWorthTexas.gov/CowtownCleanup.

Saturday, March 21, 2024

Junior League of Arlington, a local community service-oriented social club branch, hosts Purses for a Purpose Bingo Night at Arlington Woman’s Club (1515 W Abram St, 817-277-7666). Tickets are $50 at Zeffy.com and include a catered dinner and six bingo games with 12 bingo cards. For $25 more, your ticket will include a VIP-only round of bingo with a chance to win a special curated prize. (My guess would be a very high-end purse. Did I break the code?) Proceeds go directly to abuse-prevention programs that help Arlington women.

Thursday, April 4, 2024

The annual Project Goodwill event at The Renaissance Worthington Hotel (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000) 6pm-9pm includes a fashion show, design competition, and dinner. Aspiring designers from the community are challenged to create a “wearable garment using unconventional and recyclable materials from Goodwill.” Tickets start at $150 at GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org, with proceeds benefiting the organization’s initiatives that help the disadvantaged, the disabled, the homeless, at-risk youth, and veterans.

Tuesday, April 14, 2024

This year’s Stars in Recovery Luncheon benefiting the Recovery Resource Council — a nonprofit helping people get better from alcohol/substance use, trauma, and mental health issues — features two very prominent female speakers at River Ranch Stockyards (500 NE 23rd St, Fort Worth, 817-624-1111) 11am Tue, May 14. The keynote speaker is Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford who worked side by side with her mother at the Betty Ford Center. Honorary chairperson Mayor Mattie Parker will also speak. Tickets are $250 per person at RecoveryCouncil.org.