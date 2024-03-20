It really is! While it’s still #WomensHistoryMonth, I want to mention several more female-centric happenings soon, including this week and a couple of dates in April and May, for your consideration. Enjoy!

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

The TCU School for Classical & Contemporary Dance presents a screening of Sh’ma: A Story of Survival at Brown-Lupton University Union Auditorium on campus (2901 Stadium Dr, Fort Worth, 817-257-7615). This dance film uses choreography and music to tell the dramatic story of Professor Suki John’s family during the Holocaust. There is a reception at 6pm, followed by the screening at 6:30pm, and a Q&A at 7:45pm. Admission is free.

Thursday, March 21, 2024

Moncrief Cancer Institute is offering a free mobile screening clinic for women in the parking lot of the Potter’s House Church (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-288-9970) 8:30am-3pm. Services will include free breast cancer screenings for women without insurance and those who qualify; mammograms for women ages 40 to 74 who haven’t had one in at least a year; and Pap tests for women ages 21 to 64. Call to schedule an appointment.

Friday, March 22, 2024

Along with performing her stand-up comedy on Last Call with Carson Daly, Wanda Sykes Presents, and other talk shows and being featured in the Showtime documentary Why We Laugh: Funny Women, Helen Hong has had roles on TV series like Bones, New Girl, Parks and Recreation, and more. These days, she’s on the road. She’ll be at Hyena’s Comedy Night Club (425 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-877-5233) 7:30pm Fri or 9:30pm Fri-Sat. Tickets start at $17 on Prekindle.com.

Saturday, March 23, 2024

Junior League of Arlington, a local community service-oriented social club branch, hosts Purses for a Purpose Bingo Night at Arlington Woman’s Club (1515 W Abram St, 817-277-7666). Tickets are $50 at Zeffy.com and include a catered dinner and six bingo games with 12 bingo cards. For $25 more, your ticket will include a VIP-only round of bingo with a chance to win a special curated prize. (My guess would be a very high-end purse. Did I break the code?) Proceeds go directly to abuse-prevention programs that help Arlington women.

Sunday, March 24, 2024

La Gran Plaza is getting in on the spring fashion event trend by celebrating the gowns worn by girls at their 15th birthday parties with the Quinceañera Fashion Show on the mall’s Tricolor Auto Stage (4200 S Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-922-8888) at 2pm. Participating stores, including Creaciones Irasema, Mony’s Desian, and Moda Pariscina, will reveal the new colors, designs, and styles that will be popular this year. Then at 3pm, violinist and North Texas native Shondalla Calder will perform.

Monday, March 25, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024

The annual Project Goodwill event at The Renaissance Worthington Hotel (200 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-870-1000) 6pm-9pm Thu, Apr 5 includes a fashion show, design competition, and dinner. Aspiring designers from the community are challenged to create a “wearable garment using unconventional and recyclable materials from Goodwill.” Tickets start at $150 at GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org, with proceeds benefiting the organization’s initiatives that help the disadvantaged, the disabled, the homeless, at-risk youth, and veterans.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

This year’s Stars in Recovery Luncheon benefiting the Recovery Resource Council — a nonprofit helping people get better from alcohol/substance use, trauma, and mental health issues — features two very prominent female speakers at River Ranch Stockyards (500 NE 23rd St, Fort Worth, 817-624-1111) 11am Tue, May 14. The keynote speaker is Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford who worked side by side with her mother at the Betty Ford Center. Honorary chairperson Mayor Mattie Parker will also speak. Tickets are $250 per person at RecoveryCouncil.org.