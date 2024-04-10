Thursday, April 11, 2024

At 5pm, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) hosts an evening of cocktails, conversations, and live music. The theme of this month’s Second Thursdays at the Carter is Mysteries & Motives. Pick up your complimentary drink in the atrium and head to the Lounge to discuss famous forgeries, heists, and robberies throughout American art history 5pm-8pm. Seating for the talk is first come, first served. RSVP for free at CarterMuseum.com.

Friday, April 12, 2024

The Jazz Wine Train at Grapevine Vintage Railroad (705 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3185) rides from 6pm to 9:30pm on three Fridays in April — today, the 19th, and 26th. Go for a leisurely ride while enjoying live jazz, assorted hors d’oeuvres, dessert, and a souvenir wine glass with tastings from six local vino purveyors. Tickets are $65 per person or $395 for a table of four at GVRR.com.

At 6:30pm at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-463-4160), local folk-pop singer-songwriter Simone Nicole performs at After Hours in the Garden. Tickets are $25 at FWBG.org and include one adult beverage and light bites. For more info, visit SimoneNicole.com or Facebook.com/SimoneNicoleMusic.

Saturday, April 13, 2024

From 10am to 11:30am, families with children of all ages on the autism spectrum are invited to Sensory Explorations: Flowers at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933), where they will discover and make artwork. Then, on Thu, Apr 18, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, neurodivergent adults and their guests are invited to participate in a sensory-friendly social Meet Up to explore artwork and engage in hands-on art activities. Both events are free.

Today is also Open Streets, where Near Southside celebrates its community spirit with an all-day six-hour event. West Magnolia Avenue from 8th Avenue to Hemphill Street will be closed to cars and reopened for cyclists, dog walkers, face painters, skateboarders, and more to bike, dance, play, and socialize from noon to 6pm. There will be artisan markets, a roll zone (for bikes, boards, scooters, and skates), and a stroll zone (for children’s activities). This free family- and pet-friendly event even includes free parking at the garage at 1201 Alston Av. For more information, visit OpenStreetsFortWorth.org.

Later, One-Eyed Monsters perform at the Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616), with the Infamists and Cryowitch at 7:30pm. There is no cover.

Sunday, April 14, 2024

The Wings Over Cowtown Air Show is at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (1510 Chenault Av, Fort Worth, 817-377-3276). Gates open at 9am, the show starts at 11am, and then the Blue Angels close out the day with a performance 3pm-4pm. General admission and parking passes are free at WingsOverCowotown.com.

Monday, April 15, 2024

I’m not trying to harsh your mellow, but don’t forget that today is #TaxDay. Don’t worry. United Way of Tarrant County is here to help if you need it. At its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) free tax centers, you can sit down with a certified volunteer who will help you review your documents, complete your tax forms, understand what you may owe — and ideally get the largest refund possible. You can also enroll in financial education and coaching or develop skills for the workforce. For info on who qualifies and where to go, visit UnitedWayTarrant.org/get-help/tax-preparation.

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Arlington Parks & Rec wants to add members to its #NaturallyFun team this summer. Today and Thursday, Apr 18, stop by the East Library & Recreation Center (1817 New York Av, Arlington, 817-275-1351) for a drop-in interview 4pm-6pm. To apply, you can also send a resume to Milly.Gomez@ArlingtonTX.gov or visit Forms.ArlingtonTX.gov/forms/seasonalapplication.