Promotional Feature

Plants the seeds for a healthier community by learning directly from local urban farmers. Presented by Texas Health Community Hope, the Locally Grown Farm Experience series features hands-on activities at local farms around North Texas.

From container gardening to the ins and outs of going to market to preparing fresh produce, you’ll find plenty of ways to get your hands dirty and grow your knowledge of our local efforts. Spend an afternoon “on the farm” and learn from urban farmers firsthand, gain growing tips, and discover how we can all support local farmers in their efforts to enhance community well-being.

Start with tomorrow’s Opal’s Farm Container Gardening event. From 2pm to 3:30pm Sat, May 18, Head to Opal’s Farm (2500 LaSalle St., Fort Worth) on the bank of the Trinity River and learn the fundamentals of gardening, from soil nutrition to watering techniques. You’ll leave with your own container plant and hopefully, the inspiration to use your new-found knowledge and skills to start your own farm or garden in your backyard or porch. This event is designed for adults 18 years or older. Registration ends on Fri, May 17.

What does it take to go from harvest to market? Find out on Sat, Jun 1 from 8am to 9:30pm, at the Tabor Farms Harvest to Market event at 3400 Village Creek Rd, Fort Worth. Learn what it takes for urban farmers to get their harvest picked, prepped, and ready for the market. You’ll also learn about the ins & outs of urban farming and how you can support urban farms like Tabor Farms. You may even walk away with a few giveaways! This event is designed for adults 18 years or older. Registration is open until May 31 or until the class is filled.

Then, on Sat, June 22, from 9am to 11am, bring the family to Mind Your Garden: Farm to Table with the Family at 3815 Timberline Dr, Fort Worth. You’ll have a blast while you learn to pick, prepare, and eat what’s growing on the farm! Explore the farm and let the little ones run around. You’ll also take home some goodies that can help you get the family growing at home. This event is family friendly and habla español. Registration is open until June 21 or until the class is filled.