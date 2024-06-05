Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Hosted by the Movie Mutant (@MovieMutant), the Weird Wednesday monthly secret screening of an obscure genre film at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, 817-926-2800) has a Pride Month theme this evening with guest hosts YesterQueer (@FortWorthGayHistory), a group dedicated to documenting and preserving the stories, memories, photos, and ephemera of the LGBTQ community of Tarrant County. At 8pm, the mystery movie will be accompanied by a night market with 40 vendors in two rooms, including local artists, plus booths for Oddities & Horror and Retro Collectors. Parking will be available on Maddox Street in the lot behind the hall. A pay-what-you-can donation is requested at the door. This event is BYOB, but food vendors will be on-site to meet your snacking needs. For information on more Pride Month activities (like Trinity Pride Fest on Sat, Jun 15), pick up our inaugural Pride Month Issue on Wed, Jun 12.

Thursday, June 6, 2024

After the opening reception 5:30pm-7:30pm today, Layla Luna’s Talisman will be up at Artspace 111 (111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228) thru Jul 13. In her solo show of paintings and small sculptures, she employs motifs, palettes, and text inspired by the deserts of Arizona, New Mexico, and West Texas. There are also clay amulets and trinkets of Southwest creatures. “Sacred souvenirs,” as Luna calls them, “have an ability to hold the magic of an experience and later serve as reminders of the lessons we learned during the journey.” On Wed, Jun 26, Luna will give an artist’s talk at the gallery 5:30pm-7:30pm. There is no cost to attend.

Friday, June 7, 2024

Can rival sisters Baneatta and Beverly bury their father without killing each other? When a shocking family secret reveals itself at the church, the two face a truth that could either heal or break them. See how Chicken and Biscuits plays out at Theatre Arlington (305 W Main St, Arlington, 817-275-7661) 7:30pm Thu-Sat or 2pm Sun from tonight thru Jun 23. Tickets start at $35 at TheatreArlington.org. Group, senior, and student discounts are available.

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Presented by the HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness and hosted by MC Liquor Mini, Arlington Pride 2024 is 5pm-11pm at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, Arlington, 817-543-4308). Betty Who with Alyssa Edwards, Dixon Dallas, Jujubee, and Kameron Ross will perform along with DJ Al Farb. Also, enjoy a street fair full of vendors. The suggested donation to attend is $10 per person, but register for free at ArlingtonPride.org.

Django in June: Just the Music celebrates Django Reinhardt with an evening of his gypsy jazz at 8pm at Arts Fifth Avenue (1628 5th Av, Fort Worth, 817-923-9500). Gypsy Moon and Kimb Platko with String Theory Manouche will perform. Tickets are $25 at ArtsFifthAvenue.org.

Saturday, June 9, 2024

Actor/comedian David Koechner (The Office, Anchorman, The Goldbergs) will headline several stand-up shows at Hyena’s Comedy Night Club (425 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-877-5233) 8:30pm/10:30pm Fri, 7pm/9:30pm Sat, and 7pm tonight, when he will also host an Office-themed trivia event in character as Todd Packer, telling behind-the-scenes stories about the hit show. The show is 18+. Tickets start at $28.50 on Prekindle.com.

Monday, June 10, 2024

Whether you’ve read the book or not, the Greater Fort Worth Sierra Club invites you to discuss The Secret Lives of Bats: My Adventures with the World’s Most Misunderstood Mammals by Merlin Tuttle at 6:30pm at Fielder Museum (1616 W Abrams St, Arlington, 817-460-4001). For other animal-oriented endeavors, look for the Weekly’s annual Creature Comforts issue in late July. Email any story ledes or thoughts to Marketing@FWWeekly.com.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Easily one of the biggest shows this summer, the Tony Award-winning Hamilton returns to Bass Performance Hall (555 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) tonight thru Jun 23. Even if rap’s not your bag, there are enough melodic and poignant songs and moments to hit you in the feels, too.