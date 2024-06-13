Whether the City of Fort Worth makes an official proclamation or not — check out our news section for more — June is indeed Pride Month. The monthlong world party began in June 1970 with Gay Pride Week, a public demonstration and celebration marking the first anniversary of the violent police raid at the New York gay bar the Stonewall Inn. Locally, our LGBTQIA+ community and their many allies put on a lot of special events to show support and par-tay.

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Today is the day! The annual Trinity Pride Fest at Magnolia Green Park (1201 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, @TrinityPrideFW) is 6pm-10pm with live music by international pop sensation David Archuleta plus Britton & The Sting, drag performances by Deja Dubois, JT Davenport, Sapphire Davenport, Salem Moon, and more, plus DJ CP spinning throughout the night. Hosted by Kylee O’Hara Fatale, this event is free to the public. Read more about it in this week’s Music feature.

Later in the evening, Halo’s Bar & Grill ft Rainbow 2.0 (3500 Alta Mere Dr, Fort Worth, 682-250-2923) will be the site of the after-party. Bad Bishes Unite presents An Evening with Roxxxy Andrews, featuring the Halo’s Angels: Dulce Srutts, Kristi Davenport, Loretta Armani Mack, Sapphire Davenport, and Salem Moon. Doors open at 10pm, and the show starts at 11pm. Tickets start at $30 at XOXO-Sofia.TicketLeap.com/.

You can also get this party started with a sweet transvestite from Transssssexual Transylvania. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is screening at the Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500) with a live shadow-cast by local theater troupe Los Bastardos (@LBCast). Doors open at 8pm, and the movie starts at 9pm. No outside props or drinks will be permitted, but audience participation and costumes are encouraged, as is the tradition with this cult classic. Prop packs with all the necessary items will be available for $7. Tickets start at $7 on Eventbrite.com. This event is strictly 18+.

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Whether due to inevitable life losses or having cut ties with toxic family members, not everyone has a loving father to visit with on Father’s Day today. Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, 682-207-5351) invites you to celebrate with a welcoming “found family” instead. The free Not-a-Father’s-Day Queer Meet-Up & Found Family Gathering is 7:30pm-9:30pm. Enjoy a “free mom hug” from owner Ivy Garcia, along with activities and divinations. For more information on Pagan Pride events, visit ShopHPE.com.

Friday, June 21, 2024

The volunteer team at the Fairmount Community Library (1310 W Allen Av, Fort Worth, 682-710-3223) promises a “vibrant celebration of love, equality, and diversity” at their Pride Social 7pm-9pm. This free all-ages event includes pride swag giveaways, face painting, queer history, and trivia. Those 21+ can BYOB it with a valid ID. For updates and more details, follow Facebook.com/FairmountCommunityLibrary.

Across town, the Dallas Arts District (2001 Flora St, 214-744-6642) invites you to its Pride Block Party 6pm-midnight. Three museums — the Crow Museum of Asian Art (2010 Flora St, 214-979-6430), Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N Harwood St, 214-922-1200), and Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St, 214-242-5100) — have partnered to create a free family-friendly event with Pride-centric activities, artwork, a community mural, gourmet food options, museum tours, and special programming. For more, visit Facebook.com/DallasArtsDistrict.

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside, Fort Worth, ShopHPE.com) wants you to “come with your wyrdness and best bird call” to the Rainbow Crow Party from 8pm to 11pm. Let your inner freak fly, embrace your inner “wyrdo,” and participate in witchy activities with bones, coins, crystals, and trinkets, including divination and readings for fun. Admission is $5 or a donation of four canned goods for the “love cart.” To RSVP, visit ShopHPE.com.

Monday, June 24, 2024

Another nonprofit is helping LGBTQ youth by tackling homelessness. As 40% of all homeless young people in this country identify as LGBTQ+, national organization Covenant House and local chapter Covenant Group (801 Cherry St, Ste 2400, Fort Worth, 817-446-4792) raise awareness and funds throughout the month with its Stride for Pride program, in which people are encouraged to move together 40 minutes a day — walk, run, bike, swim, dance, and more — today thru Sun, Jun 30, in recognition of that fact. To become a challenger and set up your personal fundraising page, visit CovenantHouseEvents.org.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Vinyl Lounge (314 E Hickory St, Ste 121, Denton, 940-218-6987) would like to wish a happy Pride Month to all the vamps, ghouls, and goblins out there. Join them at their second annual The Pride of Frankenstein party at 8pm. The crew will be outside spinning EBM, dark dubstep, dark wave, goth, and industrial music until 2am. Artists will sell jewelry, objets d’art, paintings, posters, and more on-site. Cover for this 21+ event is $10 at the door.

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Shannon Osbakken wants everyone to feel welcome at all three of her businesses, this month especially. The Bearded Lady, Fade to Black Tattoo Studio, and her newest endeavor, Tropic Lady, are all hosting Pride parties today. From 11am to 3pm, The Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-349-9832) offers its annual Pride Brunch. Then from 8pm to 11pm, it’s time for a drag show at Tropic Lady (2719 Race St, Fort Worth, 817-349-8034), and from noon to 10pm, there’ll be Flash Day specials at Fade to Black (209 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, 817-878-4349). There is no entry fee at any of these events.

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Patrick Mikyles, creator of Drag with Me! The Show and last year’s readers’ choice for best Drag Performer in our annual Best Of issue, hosts his fourth annual Pride Night Lights event at Club Reflection (604 S Jennings St, Fort Worth, 817-819-5277). Starting at 7pm, seven local DJs will spin EDM at this epic rave to close out Pride Month. Tickets are $10 at PrideNightLights4.Eventbrite.com.